Fentanyl is a big problem in Texas. As readers of The Daily News know, fentanyl is an even larger problem in Galveston County, which in 2020 had the second highest per capita overdose death rate in the state.

Nearly 60 percent of overdose deaths are now linked or believed to be because of fentanyl, according to the Galveston County Health District. And odds are, the number is higher.

Leonard Woolsey: 409-683-5207; leonard.woolsey@galvnews.com

