The Daily News supports Galveston County’s efforts to sell lawmakers on a bill forcing the Port of Houston Authority to develop more than 1,000 acres of raw land it owns on Pelican Island or sell the parcel to a buyer who will.
Ideally, local leaders pushing the bill should be able to show the Texas Legislature they have the money to buy the land, and a plan, and even money to develop it.
Even if they don’t have those in hand now, however, there’s no good reason for a port authority in Harris County to own a big tract of land in Galveston County.
Local leaders have long wanted to capitalize on Pelican Island’s economic potential, especially for the Port of Galveston, and some have asserted the Houston port is sitting on its land mostly to prevent that.
The Port Authority of Houston bought the 1,100 acres more than 20 years ago when the state water code was amended to allow jurisdictions with populations of more than 2.8 million to acquire land in neighboring counties, Zach Davidson, spokesman for the county, said.
It was the only entity that met the conditions to do so.
“The port said it would take about 18 years to develop the land when it was purchased,” Dane Carlson, director of economic development for Galveston County, said recently in explaining the county’s rationale for seeking the biil.
Houston’s lack of action was stifling economic development on the island, Carlson said.
“If they had incentive to do something with the land, they would move a little faster,” he said. “This is a statewide issue.”
Port of Houston officials said they weren’t sitting on the land to undercut development by locals, however.
“Port Houston maintains diligence in seeking business opportunities for Pelican Island,” Roger Guenther, executive director of the Port of Houston said. “However, limited road and rail access remains a challenge for various industries.
“Port Houston remains committed to this enterprise and is actively engaged with TxDOT, the city of Galveston, Galveston County and other local stakeholders for the replacement of the Pelican Island Bridge to help provide the needed access to the island and the economic opportunities and development it potentially offers,” Guenther said.
Even so, there’s still no good reason for a port in Harris County to own a large tract of land in Galveston County.
The county is seeking a change that would ensure no navigation district can own property outside of its defined jurisdiction and specifically guarantee that Galveston County is free from ownership of outside ports and navigation districts.
This would be the second time local leaders have attempted to seek legislative action to resolve its frustrations with stalled development on Pelican Island.
State Sen. Mayes Middleton, who was a state representative at the time, filed a similar bill in 2019 that didn’t make it to law.
“Taxpayer money has been used to hurt free enterprise,” Middleton told The Daily News in 2019.
Unlike the Port of Galveston, the Port of Houston Authority raises money through taxes assessed on property in its jurisdiction.
“It’s obvious that over the past 20 years the only reason the Port of Houston bought that land was to cut off competition from Galveston,” Middleton said at the time.
Port of Galveston Trustee Jim Yarbrough put a new bill’s chance for success at about what the first bill had.
It was important to keep trying, however, he said.
“The legislative process is an ugly process,” Yarbrough said. “Staying after this is still important.”
“Under an ideal situation, the Port of Houston would sell that property and it would be up to a local jurisdiction to buy it,” he said.
The legislature erred a year ago when it gave the Port of Houston Authority the exclusive right to buy land outside its jurisdiction. Doing so robbed Galveston County residents of an important right to control their own destiny.
Lawmakers can correct that error to some extent by passing a bill requiring the Houston port to develop the land, finally, or sell it.
