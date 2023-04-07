The awful days of late summer in Galveston last year were enough to prove Texas laws against impaired driving needed sharper teeth.
State Sen. Mayes Middleton is trying to accomplish some of that honing with three bills recently filed in the Texas Legislature.
The Daily News commends Middleton for taking on the issue, wholly supports the bills and encourages readers to voice their support as well.
Anyone who drives much, especially after sundown, can probably attest to the frightening number of drivers who certainly appear to be impaired.
They’re not hard to spot weaving, crowding the lane lines, tailgating, suddenly accelerating, suddenly braking for no apparent reason, stopping too soon at an intersection and, much too frequently, not stopping at all.
And unfortunately, we don’t have to rely on observation because we have the history of those weeks last summer.
We have the Aug. 6 deaths of Felipe Bentancur, 49; Kaisyn Bentancur, 4; Destiny Uvalle, 25; and Brailyn Cantu, 14.
Four members of two families visiting the island were killed when an SUV ran the stop sign on Avenue R at 33rd Street, slamming into a Dodge pickup truck and sending it into a golf cart carrying six people.
Miguel Espinoza, 45, of Rosenberg, is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault with a vehicle in connection to the deaths.
We have the Aug. 14 death of John David Bell, 53, in a crash at Avenue U and 53rd Street that police allege also was caused by impaired driving.
We have the Sept. 2 crash near Ball High School that killed Mason Nelson and Sam Mixon, both only 14 years old.
Keith Brazier, 28, of Galveston is charged with murder in that crash, which is especially relevant to Middleton’s bills.
Brazier had been convicted of three DWIs before this crash — in 2016, in 2019 and in 2021, according to court records. He was sentenced on Dec. 27, 2021, to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility but had been released just seven hours before the fatal wreck and after serving only about eight months.
To his great credit, Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli saw the problem early and on Aug. 19, fielded a task force assigned to stop impaired drivers.
Those officers have been busy. From its inception in August to the end of 2022, The Traffic Safety Unit arrested more than 250 impaired drivers, according to city records. That’s something like 71 drunk-driving arrests a month in Galveston alone.
And Galveston isn’t alone in this problem. Police here are finding lots of impaired drivers because the police here are looking for them, but impaired driving is a problem everywhere in the state, which makes Middleton’s bills all the more appropriate and urgent.
• Senate Bill 324, filed Dec. 21, would require anybody convicted of a third or more DUI to serve at least half of the sentence or a minimum of two years. Third or subsequent DUIs are charged as Class 3 felonies and carry a penalty of 10 years in prison.
• Senate Bill 1067, introduced Feb. 21, would require enhanced oversight of the parole board when it considers parole for an offender.
The law would require the board to notify a parolee’s home county and provide information about how residents can submit a statement to the board within 10 days of the hearing. The bill was submitted to the Criminal Justice Committee on March 3.
• Senate Bill 1310, filed Feb. 28, would enhance the penalty against drivers required to use interlock devices but still cause somebody’s death while under the influence to life without parole.
Interlock devices won’t allow a vehicle to start when a driver has been drinking. This is sometimes subverted by using another vehicle or having a sober person breathe into the device. This bill was submitted to the criminal justice committee on March 9.
That bill was inspired by Espinoza, who returned to jail on Feb. 23 accused of using somebody else’s vehicle when he was required to use an interlock device on his vehicle.
More could and should be done to stop impaired driving. Lawmakers should ensure people incarcerated for such offenses have a fair chance to solve whatever problems underpin their addictions, for example.
But these bills are a good start. They are simple acts of public self-defense. The Texas House and Senate should approve them.
• Michael A. Smith
Good job, Smith. Once again we find common ground.
