Import tariffs meant to protect domestic shrimpers might be worth debate, and imported seafood of all kinds should meet domestic safety standards, but the best hope to save that important and battered local industry lies with consumers.
Among the things they demanded was tariffs on shrimp imported from countries such as India, Indonesia, Ecuador and Vietnam, which often is farm-raised and about half the price of what domestic harvesters can produce from the wild.
Foreign imports grew to a record of 1.6 billion pounds in 2020 from 1.5 billion in 2019, according to the trade publication Shrimp News International. That increase was only 6.8 percent year-over-year, but 2020 marked the seventh straight year of increases driven by growing domestic appetite, Shrimp News reported.
Whether those annual increases constitute a “flood” of imported shrimp might be in the eye of the beholder, but the foreign catch is at least implicated in ways that might justify government intervention of some sort.
Among those assertions are that foreign firms are exporting to the United States at prices below their production costs in effort to kill off domestic harvesters and capture the domestic market; are using forced and child labor and that their farmed products can’t meet the same health and safety standards required of U.S. harvesters and processors.
About 12 percent of imported shrimp samples tested positive for unsafe drugs and the FDA tests only about 2 percent of imports, lawmakers asserted in a letter to federal administrators.
Legislation meant to ensure imported shrimp is meeting the same quality standards that domestic producers must achieve is reasonable and appropriate. In fact, both U.S. producers and consumers deserve and should demand nothing less.
Tariffs are another matter, though, and lawmakers should approach them with caution.
For one thing, tariffs meant to inflate the price of foreign products just because they are cheaper invite retaliatory tariffs against U.S. exporters and drive up prices for consumers without enough justification for interfering in the market.
The idea of tariffs also begs questions about whether U.S. producers alone can meet domestic demand. If they can’t, tariffs aren’t going to be effective.
What might be more, even most, effective is for U.S. consumers to get informed about the benefits of wild-caught domestic shrimp over farm-raised foreign products and to demand it from their suppliers.
We also see potential in a state labeling law such as Louisiana has that requires restaurants to indicate on their menus whether they’re selling imported shrimp or crawfish and the country of origin.
People have an absolute right to know where the food they consume came from so they can make informed decisions about whether to bite or pass.
