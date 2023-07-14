In a better political age, the Texas Legislature might have passed a far better package of property tax relief than it sent Thursday to Gov. Greg Abbott.
In this age, when ambition and ideology too frequently trump the public good and compromise even among members of the same party too often is seen as weakness, lawmakers did a credible, laudable and heartening job of delivering something actually beneficial to Texans living in the prosaic world of income against expenses.
It took a special session and the effort almost died in a Twitter-driven conflict among three of the state’s top leaders.
But lawmakers ultimately did what most of us expect; they negotiated, compromised and even achieved some bipartisan cooperation.
That alone is worth at least a short celebration.
The bills Abbott certainly will sign deliver an estimated $18 billion in tax relief to Texas property owners. It would be the biggest tax cut in Texas history, according to lawmakers and many close observers.
Texas voters will make the final decision in a constitutional amendment vote in November.
The biggest part of the cut is $12 billion achieved through so-called rate compression, which would cut school district property tax rates by 10.7 cents.
Lawmakers allocated about $12 billion in surplus state tax revenue to public schools to offset the loss.
It’s a breakeven proposition for school districts and a better bill would have increased the state’s contribution, a measure some Democrats tried but failed to add to the package.
By some estimates, the rate cut would save owners of middle-priced homes something on the order of $1,000 a year; not life-altering but enough to matter.
The relief package more than doubles the amount by which owners can reduce the taxable value of homesteads to $100,000 from $40,000.
That’s a direct and meaningful benefit to Galveston County residents rocked for years by soaring appraised values and one of the best things about the relief package.
Lawmakers rejected a move by Democrats to add a rebate for renters.
A better package would have done that and doing so would have directly benefited local economies by freeing up money among the 30 percent or so of Galveston County residents who don’t own their own homes.
Among the more controversial provisions, the package calls for capping increases in the appraised values of commercial property worth $5 million or less at 20 percent. Dissenting lawmakers said the provision intrudes too much in the free market’s ability to decide how much something is worth.
It’s hard to see how, though, when appraised values and actual sale prices range from only loosely associated to completely unrelated much of the time as it is.
Lawmakers also voted to add three elected officials from taxing entities to appraisal review boards in counties with populations greater than 75,000, which of course includes Galveston County.
Although there’s a fox-in-the-hen-house aspect about having officials whose budgets benefit from fewer successful appraisal protests on those boards, it’s a small downside in what’s generally beneficial legislation.
The biggest worry is these cuts are predicated on a $33 billion surplus in state tax revenue driven in large part by inflation. Skeptics have asked what happens in the leaner years sure to come, and that’s a legitimate question.
Texans need relief now, though, and this action provides it in ways substantial enough to matter.
Voters should approve the needed amendment and take some comfort in the fact that elected officials finally moved past ideological laws useful mostly for generating bullet points for campaign flyers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.