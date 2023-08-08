Texas, which rightfully prides itself on creating a business-friendly environment, must go back to the chalkboard and realize per-capita school funding plays an increasingly important role.

An educated, trained, capable workforce is critical to attracting and retaining business. Quality workforce availability is a crucial element in site selection teams for employers.

Charles Douglas

Sad, Sad, Sad that I must say this, but "Little Johnny" will never come out on the good side of these proposals and negotiations! The reason why is the same as what we just witnessed! Teacher Lobbyists threw a monkey-wrench in proposals which would have improved school education in Texas by giving parents of.school kids more options & choices in helping their children to learn, and therefore to receive a better quality of education!.

Another facter of note is the Teacher Unions traditionally supports the LEFT, and the WOKE-LEFT in invested in bad education for minorities, low paying jobs, and keeping them beholding to the government! The end result delivered by this methodology is they can better control minorities by playing the RACE CARD, GIVING OUT FREE STUFF, and then havesting the Minority Votes & Political Support! This is part of their "WOKE PLAYBOOK" ...they use in the practice of "BIDEN-OLOGY!"[smile][smile]

