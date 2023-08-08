Texas, which rightfully prides itself on creating a business-friendly environment, must go back to the chalkboard and realize per-capita school funding plays an increasingly important role.
An educated, trained, capable workforce is critical to attracting and retaining business. Quality workforce availability is a crucial element in site selection teams for employers.
And Texas — a state with a war chest of billions ($32.7 billion according to the Texas Tribune) — unfortunately is getting a D in school funding per student. According to Raise Your Hand Texas, the state is now trailing the national average by $4,000 per student.
And while that may not seem like a lot, it puts Texas in the bottom 10 states for student investment and creates tremendous financial pressures for local independent school districts across Texas.
And with the failure of the Texas legislature to meaningfully address this during the recent session, we are setting up our school districts to make difficult choices that will impact their ability to help continue their charge of educating our next generation of workers.
House Bill 100 was about to change all this before political winds scuttled the opportunity.
Today the state dedicates about $6,160 a year per student to school districts based on average daily attendance rates. That amount hasn’t changed since 2019, and attendance rates are down across the state after the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means less money for public schools, and district officials had hoped legislators would increase the state’s share during the 2023 session.
They didn’t, and officials of many school districts in the county said the failure was disappointing and had them preparing to cut positions, consolidate departments and trim spending in other areas.
Except for Texas City ISD, nearly every county school district faces reductions in force, services or closing open positions.
Back to politics. The bill was encouraging — until it wasn’t. And therein lies the rub or blame game.
State Rep. Terri Leo Wilson, who supported the bill, said teacher groups derailed the effort.
“Not only would it increase the basic student allotment, but the bill would also have given $3.7 billion towards teacher pay raises,” she said.
A good start, as most would agree. The politics came in with an amendment adding school vouchers for continuing failing schools, thus setting up a mechanism for parents to move their children to other schools.
Lobbyists opposed the bill after the Senate added $500 million for education savings accounts for students in consecutively failing public schools and special education students.
A big topic during the 88th Legislative Session, education savings accounts, similar to school vouchers, are taxpayer-funded bank accounts available to parents opting to withdraw their children from public independent school districts. The accounts would give parents limited options to dip into the dollars for other educational options such as private schools, private tutors and community colleges.
“This was a missed opportunity for public education,” Ovidia Molina, president of the Texas State Teachers Association and middle school teacher, said. “It all fell through because the governor wanted vouchers.”
It is tragic a group of adults can’t find a way to help little Johnny read.
Are all schools performing as we, as Texans, would wish? Both sides of this debate would have to agree test scores do not support a resounding “Heck yeah.” So, what do we do? If the quality of education is such a big deal — which it is — we need a Texas-sized solution. Throwing money at a problem is never an answer, nor is preventing parents from making what choices they believe are in the best interests of their children’s education.
If Texas is to be the envy of the nation — a beacon for economic development and a population trained and educated for whatever the future holds — we need to find a way back to the table and hammer out a compromise on the elements of SB 100.
A quality, educated workforce is good for Texas. Both parties owe Johnny a chance to learn to read and develop educationally. Now is the time for Texas to put its money where its mouth is — into education.
• Leonard Woolsey
Sad, Sad, Sad that I must say this, but "Little Johnny" will never come out on the good side of these proposals and negotiations! The reason why is the same as what we just witnessed! Teacher Lobbyists threw a monkey-wrench in proposals which would have improved school education in Texas by giving parents of.school kids more options & choices in helping their children to learn, and therefore to receive a better quality of education!.
Another facter of note is the Teacher Unions traditionally supports the LEFT, and the WOKE-LEFT in invested in bad education for minorities, low paying jobs, and keeping them beholding to the government! The end result delivered by this methodology is they can better control minorities by playing the RACE CARD, GIVING OUT FREE STUFF, and then havesting the Minority Votes & Political Support! This is part of their "WOKE PLAYBOOK" ...they use in the practice of "BIDEN-OLOGY!"[smile][smile]
