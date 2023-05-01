La Marque’s elected leaders might have legitimate legal reasons for not demanding District C Councilman Michael Carlson resign because he moved to Oregon.
Those reasons are sort of hard to see from this distance, however. At any rate, we have no such qualms and argue Carlson should immediately resign and allow the council to call a special election for some time before November to replace him.
At issue is the fact Carlson has been working as chief of the Mosier, Oregon, Fire Department since April 17. Mosier is a small town along the Columbia River just south of the U.S.-Canada border and nearly 2,000 miles from La Marque.
Despite that considerable distance, the city attorney argues the move doesn’t violate the city charter.
We know from experience that residency rules tend to be porous and hard to enforce. We also know residency questions typically involve matters of a few miles, of district boundaries within a city.
This is a different matter and not really murky at all. There is no way Carlson can serve his constituents, as he has sworn to do, from 2,000 miles away.
Robert Michetich, who resides in District C, justifiably objects to his council representative phoning it in long distance.
On April 19, Michetich requested the forms necessary to conduct a recall petition to oust Carlson.
The only thing that would stop the petition effort for a November recall vote would be for Carlson to resign his council position, Michetich said.
Carlson hasn’t yet shown any indication of doing so.
“I am not doing anything against the city charter or the Texas Local Government Code,” Carlson told The Daily News.
He declined to comment further.
Michetich’s petition effort is absolutely justified and we wish him luck, but a solution to this obvious problem shouldn’t require all that.
City Attorney Gus Knebel told council members last week that Carlson isn’t violating city charter rules.
“The charter agreement in La Marque is silent as to the definition of residency, which is not uncommon,” Knebel said. “To find the definition of residency, what we have to do is go to the Texas Election Code.
“Chapter One of the Texas Election Code defines a residence as a domicile, one’s home or fixed place of habitation which one intends to return after any temporary absence,” he said.
“A temporary absence is an absence that occurs when someone is absent from the state and has an intent to return and has a legal ability to return to the residence.”
Carlson has established his residency in Delany Cove, a La Marque subdivision, and there are indications his absence is temporary because his family still lives in the city, and he intends to return to see them while he is still employed in Oregon, Knebel said.
It might not be possible for the council to remove Carlson, but its members should side with residents in this case and call for him to resign.
That would be symbolic, perhaps, but sometimes symbolic statements are worth making.
The real onus here is on Carlson.
Last week, Mayor Keith Bell said there was “no evidence that we have been presented to suggest that this man does not live in La Marque.”
We beg to differ. The fact Carlson is willing to subject La Marque to another recall campaign and is willing to leave his District C constituents without a reasonably available representative indicates otherwise.
If Carlson loves La Marque, he should resign and spare the city more political strife.
