In La Marque, recent history has shown not all recall petitions are created equal.
Two by political operator Joseph Lowry were based on dubious allegations against the mayor and a councilwoman and had undeniable racial implications.
Voters, to their credit, rejected both.
The petition city council members accepted Monday as valid is another matter. That petition of more than 100 signatures targeting Councilman Michael Carlson is valid.
Carlson began working as chief of the Mosier, Oregon, Fire Department on April 17. Mosier is a small town along the Columbia River along the Oregon-Washington border about 70 miles east of Portland and 2,000 miles from his constituents.
Carlson argues he can serve those constituents just fine from that far away, which is nonsense, of course.
He has attended city council meetings virtually for the past two months. His live video feed has been displayed on two televisions in the city council chamber halls.
But more is required of a city council member than just appearing as a digital image at meetings. They need to be available to constituents, willing and able to speak with them face-to-face, to see and otherwise experience what they see and experience.
That’s the power of local governance.
Carlson should resign and let the city get on with appointing a replacement, but he shows no intention of doing so.
“I value and respect the right of the citizen that pulled the recall petition, and I look forward to letting the voters decide in November,” Carlson said on Tuesday.
District C resident Robert Michetich, who circulated the petition, needed only 105 signatures and gathered a verified 115 signatures.
“More people wanted to sign than we could get to,” Michetich said.
Laws and other rules about the residency of elected officials aren’t anything like airtight.
There is a clear expectation, however, that people elected to serve a specific local area will live in and play an active role in it.
It’s one of the most fundamental expectations and Carlson can’t live up to it.
The next uniform election date is Nov. 8, about five months from now.
Residents in District C shouldn’t have to wait that long to have representation.
Carlson should resign.
Michael A. Smith
Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com
Editor
