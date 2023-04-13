Federal District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown ruled last week that a lawsuit challenging Galveston County’s commissioners’ court districts may go forward. That decision, limited in scope, clearly was correct.

The case has been at the center of a Galveston County political controversy since November 2021. In a larger sense, it also is part of a nationwide effort to gerrymander voting districts at the grassroots level to favor one party or the other.

Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.

Carlos Ponce

No final decision has been made but in light of Rucho v. Common Cause (2019) don't expect much.

