Federal District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown ruled last week that a lawsuit challenging Galveston County’s commissioners’ court districts may go forward. That decision, limited in scope, clearly was correct.
The case has been at the center of a Galveston County political controversy since November 2021. In a larger sense, it also is part of a nationwide effort to gerrymander voting districts at the grassroots level to favor one party or the other.
The issue is clear in Galveston County’s case. It is the preservation of fairness for Democrat voters and voters of color in the southern and mid-section of Galveston County.
In November of 2021, the Galveston County Commissioners Court by a vote of 3-1 approved a new map of the county’s voting districts. The new map essentially eliminated District 3 as the lone district in which minority voters — African American and Hispanic and Democrat — had a chance of electing a candidate of their own color and background.
For many years, since 1988, voters in District 3 had elected an African American to represent them, and those two men — Wayne Johnson and Stephen Holmes — distinguished themselves as articulate and effective leaders.
Law requires the map to be updated after each decennial census. The redistricting map approved in 2021 changed District 3 to incorporate larger sections of League City, for example, a north county community dominated by white Republicans.
The Republican majority on the commissioners’ court hired a Republican consultant to design the new districts. The consultant prepared two maps, one of which essentially maintained the status quo prior to 2021. The other made extensive changes and eliminated minority control in District 3.
Guess which map the Republican commissioners selected.
The map approved and in place now dramatically changed not just the racial and ethnic mix of District 3 but the dominant party affiliation of voters as well.
At the time of the change in 2021, the county’s Republican Party waged an aggressive campaign to redraw the Democrat-controlled District 3, calling their campaign “Keep Galveston County Red.”
That’s political and racial gerrymandering, pure and simple, and, predictably, the U.S. Department of Justice filed suit in March 2022 to challenge the new map. Other plaintiffs joined in the lawsuit, and the court consolidated all those suits into one.
“Our complaint alleges that Galveston County has violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act by devising a redistricting plan that dismantles the only district in which Black and Hispanic voters had the opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice to the county’s governing body,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ Civil Rights Division said in a written statement at the time the suit was filed.
The suit should go forward. The Department of Justice is doing its job protecting the interests of all the country’s voters, including those who are minorities and find themselves the target of discrimination.
• Dolph Tillotson
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
(1) comment
No final decision has been made but in light of Rucho v. Common Cause (2019) don't expect much.
