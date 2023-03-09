Warmer weather, spring break and busy beach days are almost upon us, and with it comes a reminder of a critical topic: water safety.
The past several days have been a reminder of the need for vigilance. Beach patrol personnel rescued five swimmers from the water on Monday, and over the weekend, twins drowned in the Gulf.
Beach Patrol is already running mobile patrol vehicles and providing on-call service, but there are many ways in which beach-goers can be aware and keep themselves safe when visiting the Gulf.
The ocean can be unpredictable. Inexperienced or non-swimmers might be fooled by seemingly calm or shallow waters — however, weaker swimmers and children should use life jackets when in the water. Even experienced people need to be cautious.
Waves, tides and currents can change rapidly and unexpectedly, making it difficult for anyone to navigate the waters.
It’s also easy to drift while swimming and not always immediately noticeable. Choose a fixed object away from rocks and use it as a reference point to be sure to stay in safe areas to swim.
There are 34 lifeguarding towers spread out on Galveston’s beaches. Swimming near them provides not only that fixed object but an extra layer of security in case of emergency.
Rip currents, dangerous, narrow currents of water that flow away from the shore and out to sea, can be common near structures like rock groins, piers and jetties. Stay away from these areas when swimming, and observe all warning signs and flags regarding where it is and isn’t safe to swim.
The San Luis Pass and the Ship Channel, at the ends of the island, also are places where tidal flow is strong — and places where swimming is illegal anyway.
We’re also about to head into spring break season, which typically means drunken college students, as well as just generally more crowds on the beach. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that alcohol use was involved in up to 70 percent of drownings.
It may be tempting to crack open a cold one on a hot day at the beach, but doing so heightens the possibility of an accident — it’s better to stick to more hydrating drinks, especially around and while supervising children.
Peter Davis, chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, writes a weekly column in The Daily News about what the Patrol is doing to help keep residents and visitors safe at the beach, one that frequently includes sound advice and information about how to act while there — we wholeheartedly recommend reading it.
Stationed lifeguards from Beach Patrol will begin working the beach Saturday. But even with highly trained personnel on watch, it’s imperative to stay alert, safe and prepared when swimming. It’s better to be safe than sorry.
