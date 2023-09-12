Women’s healthcare, particularly during pregnancy, needs all the help it can get.
Unfortunately, women’s healthcare is often underserved or unavailable to many. And beyond availability or affordability, cultural and societal pressures discourage participation. Pregnancy only raises the stakes.
Statically speaking, women who receive healthcare during pregnancy are more likely to have healthy births and children.
Women without prenatal care are seven times more likely to give birth to premature babies and five times more likely to have infants who die, NPR reported.
In the end, pregnancy services generally benefit society, with better outcomes and less likely to create dependency on social or medical services.
The Karams have given a faith-based group free use of more than 8,000 square feet for a women’s health center at Mainland City Centre, the couple said.
Adria Women’s Health will operate in Suite 1240 at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, providing gynecological care, sonograms, ultrasounds, Christian counseling and more.
“Not only do we offer help and support, we also provide help and support for three years after the baby is born, if they choose to continue with pregnancy,” Leslie Karam said.
The center also offers free parenting classes, breastfeeding classes and child care classes, Leslie Karam said.
We find this encouraging because women often are underserved by traditional healthcare — by choice or circumstances. The Adria Women’s Health services can provide a safe space for women to visit and get everything from diapers to counseling.
Women who attend can receive “Baby Bucks” to use to buy baby formula, wipes, diapers, strollers and baby clothing, Leslie Karam said.
The service also offers assistance in education and job opportunities, further elevating the prospects for success.
And while a Christian-based organization, the goal is to provide healthcare education without judging a woman’s choice. Even in the case of a women choosing to end a pregnancy, the center will offer post-procedure counseling.
“This is a place for women to let them know that they are cared for and loved,” Leslie Karam said. “We want to support them through it.”
We applaud the move by the Karam family to expand the opportunity for women to seek pregnancy assistance. Women’s healthcare is essential to society. And when private enterprise steps forward on behalf of the community, it deserves our recognition.
