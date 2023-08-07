The city of Hitchcock last week put money behind its stated commitment to public health and safety by covering the costs of hotel rooms for people living in apartments without air-conditioning.
The city spent about $1,600 to put four families up in hotel rooms for the weekend, officials said Monday. The residents were back in their own apartments by then, although some were still without air-conditioning, officials said.
Spending public money to solve a private-sector failure such as this one always is a tricky step to take. There’s always a risk of backlash from taxpayers and voters.
But in this case, a modest investment of public money eased some human suffering among local residents.
At issue was the fact that some residents of the Summit at Independent Missionary Village apartments, 6607 Prino Road, had been without air-conditioning during a protracted heatwave.
Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith on Thursday posted a statement on social media informing apartment owners that tenants are living in “miserable” conditions.
It called on ZG Companies, a Houston-based real-estate firm that Smith said owns the complex, to move the residents to cooler accommodations.
Smith issued the statement during a time of record-breaking heat and as scores of people have been transported to hospitals for treatment of health-related illnesses.
“This heat can absolutely kill,” Smith said Friday.
“People are dying because of this heat. And to have babies and families without air is unacceptable. It doesn’t take long for that heat to take you out. This heat is an issue we’re all suffering from.”
ZG Companies didn’t respond to a request for comment but tenants said the company had denied a request to move them into hotel rooms.
The police department, Mayor Chris Armacost, City Manager Marie Gelles and Hitchcock’s city council members stepped up to fund the move with city revenue, Smith said, noting that workers were installing new air-conditioning units at the apartment complex Friday.
Smith was uncertain how many people had moved into four rooms the city provided and said some declined the offer and made other arrangements.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber’s office also pledged support, Smith said.
“I am deeply concerned that constituents have been left without air-conditioning for several weeks,” Weber told The Daily News. “My office has contacted local officials and will continue to monitor the situation.”
There had been an outpouring of concern from the community, Smith said.
“I’m so thankful for the public that called in and expressed where they are with this,” Smith said.
“We appreciate the members of the public who are backing the blue and supporting those who are less fortunate. It shows me there’s a lot of decency out there.”
“There’s a lot of people out there that still care.
“I’m glad to see it.”
Such public intervention in landlord-tenant troubles wouldn’t always be appropriate, but it was in this case.
All the same, the city should bill the owners for reimbursement of the public expense.
At the very least, it would remind the owner that providing safe housing is its responsibility, not the public’s.
Explore the history of Seawolf Park and the USS Cavalla, a World War II submarine lost in action. Located on Pelican Island, north of Galveston, Seawolf Park is a fisherman's paradise with historic landmarks, including the USS Stewart and the USS Cavalla.
(1) comment
There are a lot of people without air conditioning all over the County. You could have bought 4 window units for $1600 and fixed the problem temporarily until the apartments units were fixed. I think Hitchcock did a good deed, but I guarantee you there are more than 4 families in Hitchcock without AC. How about them, does the police chief need to go check on them as well ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.