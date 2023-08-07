The city of Hitchcock last week put money behind its stated commitment to public health and safety by covering the costs of hotel rooms for people living in apartments without air-conditioning.

The city spent about $1,600 to put four families up in hotel rooms for the weekend, officials said Monday. The residents were back in their own apartments by then, although some were still without air-conditioning, officials said.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

0
0
0
1
0

(1) comment

Rusty S
Rusty Schroeder

There are a lot of people without air conditioning all over the County. You could have bought 4 window units for $1600 and fixed the problem temporarily until the apartments units were fixed. I think Hitchcock did a good deed, but I guarantee you there are more than 4 families in Hitchcock without AC. How about them, does the police chief need to go check on them as well ?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription