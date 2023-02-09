Mardi Gras Galveston gets underway this evening with events, including the Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade Parade and the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Honoree Parade, to name just a couple of the kickoff happenings.
The annual pre-Lenten festival, which is popular with locals and several hundred thousand visitors alike, is a great boon for the city.
It showcases Galveston’s seawall and historic neighborhoods, especially downtown, and gives us all a chance to show off our hospitality skills.
Mardi Gras always has been something extra, and there’s always a special energy in the air as the event gets underway.
That seems to be especially true now, and the feeling seems to be more than mere perception. Our colleagues at Coast Monthly reported in the February issue that new blood and energy were going into the old-guard krewes and other organizations that keep the tradition alive.
This year’s festival features new faces, new ideas and some new floats, which is a good sign for the future.
The same might be said for Galveston itself and the rest of the county, for that matter. Growth and prosperity seem to be everywhere, and that’s reason enough to celebrate.
Mardi Gras also is a time of excess for some, and a few of them end up in trouble. Nobody wants that, and you have to work pretty hard to make it happen.
Here are a couple of tips about getting along with police officers during Mardi Gras.
First, one obvious way to avoid concerns about injury and not trampling on the rights of others is to avoid drinking too much. Moderation is much preferred.
Second, cooperation is also preferred. Remember, it’s a big crowd. The officers who work this event are experienced and are good at it. They want to see everyone is safe and has a good time. Work with them.
Third, remember you’re not just a partyer — you’re a citizen. Be a good one. It would be nice to think the police department is staffed for worst-case scenarios. That’s just not possible. Instead, police are depending on the overwhelming majority of islanders and visitors to conduct themselves well.
Where big crowds are expected, a highly visible police presence and a lot of good-will are the best ingredients to have in a recipe for safety.
And those who know say it’s always a good idea to lock your car, guard your handbag and be mindful of your surroundings.
