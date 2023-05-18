“The humane society shelter has very few cats to choose from these days … ,” The Daily News reported Tuesday.
This newspaper has reported many things over its 181-year history. It’s a fairly safe bet, however, we’ve never reported that before.
Most of the ink devoted to covering the shelter in Galveston and others around the county has reported bad, often desperate, news about overcrowding and all the grim reality that goes with it, such as killing unwanted cats and dogs.
So, news of the Galveston shelter’s low cat inventory not only was welcome and comforting, but very likely historical.
Officials attribute the vast improvement to success in a trap, neuter and return program.
Since the program began in 2015, the humane society has trapped and neutered more than 4,000 cats, which has led to a dramatic drop in the number of feral cats arriving at the shelter and the percentage being euthanized, Executive Director Josh Henderson said.
“It’s absolutely causing the result that we wanted, which is fewer cats in the shelter, fewer cats in the street,” Henderson said. “That’s 4,000 cats that have not been reproducing since 2015.
“I can say with confidence, while drawing from my experience as an animal control officer both with and without the benefit of such a program, that this community resource is a much-needed effort to control the population of feral cats.”
Under the program, residents trap the neighborhood cats they want fixed and call the humane society, which has a program to sterilize them.
Veterinarians perform surgeries, vaccinate the animals and cut a notch into the cats’ left ears, which is a universal sign that they’ve been fixed, Henderson said.
The humane society then returns the cat to its neighborhood — as long as the residents agree.
In 2014, the humane society took in 1,622 cats and was able to release about 851 for adoption, equating to about a 52 percent live-release rate. That percentage steadily increased as the total number of cats taken in each year declined. Those trends led to 1,063 cats taken in last year, with about 951 sent out for adoption.
One of the best things about the program is it’s funded through private donations, not tax money.
The Mildred Manion Charitable fund provided the humane society with $20,263 to assist with the program and another $10,000 to cover emergency veterinary services, Henderson said.
“That will cover the vast majority of our needs for this program,” Henderson said.
The program has a lot of fans on the island, but some residents object to it and their arguments have some merit.
Jim Stevenson, president of the Galveston Ornithological Society, has objected to it, for example, because it seeks to accommodate cats at the expense of birds and other wild animals.
His counter-solution — building huge pens to house lots of cats — is unworkable and unpalatable to most people, however. The phrase “cat gulag” came up a lot in feedback about the idea.
Others are annoyed about feral cats and reasonably so at times, but have no better option that we’ve heard.
And options are few. You can keep the cats from breeding and let the population fall by natural attrition, or you can kill the cats.
That’s about it and there’s no guarantee of success in killing them. In fact, catch-and-kill was the program for years and it didn’t work.
Another upside of the program is that it requires community effort.
Galveston has displayed that and should be proud of the fact.
The main point here might be that it’s possible with the right methods and enough community support to solve the stray animal problem.
That’s no pipe dream. Other places have gotten to the point they’re importing dogs from Texas so they’ll have some to put up for adoption.
We can achieve that, too.
• Michael A. Smith
