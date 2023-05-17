In Galveston, a record-breaking wave of 8.1 million tourists splashed about $1.2 billion across the city in 2022, as the island tourism industry surpassed previously held highs for visitation and spending, according to data released by the Park Board of Trustees.
But before we all go high-fiving each other, let’s pause and ask ourselves, is this what we want? And if so, to what extent?
At the risk of sounding like a NIMBY advocate (not in my backyard), let’s pause and reflect on what this continuing spike in tourism means now and potentially in the future for the island community.
There is a clear demarcation line in the sand (pardon the pun) in island tourism: before COVID and after COVID. No one will deny that COVID changed the island community in some strange way forever.
With lockdowns and people searching for a place to walk, the beaches provide Houston residents with a convenient destination. And in doing so, many rediscovered how darn cool the island had become since the last visit. And a good percentage keep returning. Many purchased homes, and others make regular weekend jaunts or spend work-from-home time here.
Add the increasing volume of short-term rentals for vacationers, and the island economy is potentially transforming in ways more akin to a vacation destination than a hometown.
So this begs the question, when is enough?
This question is intended constructively. You can pump only so much helium into a balloon without risking a dramatic result. The question is, what is the right balance?
Tourism is a multi-faceted face on the island: day-trippers, week-long vacations and cruise ship passengers. Add the growing festival attendees into the mix, and you can see why the island is posting record numbers.
But let’s ask ourselves, where is the manageable ceiling in terms of quality of life for locals who call the island their home 12 months a year?
The 50,000, give-or-take, who call the community home face a question as significant as League City does in the north of the county — how do we grow without losing the charm that brought us to the dance in the first place?
Not too long ago, Galveston welcomed roughly 6 million to 7 million visitors a year. This year, the island crossed the 8-million visitors mark — an increase of nearly one-third. Even if we call it a cool 1 million extra people, what impact does this have on our community? And how do we plan for the day 10 million show up (go ahead, extrapolate away)?
Yes, tourists bring money to spend. According to officials, visitor spending in Galveston increased by 27 percent in 2022, while tourist visitation peaked at 8.1 million visitors last year — a 25 percent increase from 2021 and a 10.9 percent increase from 2019.
So is 9 million out of the question? Say, 10 million? And what would that look like — and importantly — how would the community need to invest in all the support elements (roads, police, services, etc.) to manage the peaks successfully?
Tourism groups are quick to point out the significant gains in tourism-related dollars, but we should be honest with ourselves and decide what we want the island to resemble in five or 10 years.
This rapidly escalating tourism rate is something we should be proud of — excellent business opportunities, job growth and solid property values. Most towns would give an eye tooth for a fraction of the island’s tourism growth and potential.
But we should also realize everything in life is a give and take.
Thus the quandary. At what point does tourism tip the scales from fun to insufficient road capacity? When do we reach the point of needing more resources to manage peaks in tourism volume successfully? And what does that look like? Furthermore, what does it cost, and where will the funding come from? These are challenging questions to answer accurately at this point.
We should be excited about the continuing growth of tourism on the island. A darn good place to be right now. But we cannot be blinded by the dollar signs to failing to strategically plan and invest in the day-to-day needs of our community.
In the end, all we want is for people to say Galveston got it right.
• Leonard Woolsey
(1) comment
As a Galveston resident who does not directly benefit from tourism, I have mixed feelings. The Island will never be the private preserve of residents. It hasn't been since 1912. But I don't want to see residents become an afterthought to tourism and cruise industry. I'd prefer the north side of the Seawall not to be a wall of high-rise hotels. I'd prefer tourists' dollars to fund the emergency services that tourists use—including the jail and the courts.
BTW, "beg the question" doesn't mean what you seem to think it means. 🙂
