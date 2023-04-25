The Galveston Independent School Board faces a dilemma in dealing with its superintendent, Jerry Gibson.
Gibson, who interviewed recently for two jobs in Florida, apparently no longer wants to be in Galveston. Secondly, Gibson has misled the school district and Galveston taxpayers, at least by omission. So, what now?
The school board should consider how its own decisions helped to create the problem. Galveston’s school board and most others in Texas, follow a process that encourages secrecy and deception among applicants for school superintendent jobs.
Galveston ISD learned of Gibson’s job hunt partly because, ironically, Florida law permits less secrecy.
Gibson’s applications elsewhere came to light fairly quickly. After the first one came out, Gibson made noises about loving the school district and its students, not revealing that the very next day he was applying for yet another job elsewhere.
So today, Galveston’s school board knows that its CEO wants out. It has a contract, so the board cannot thoughtlessly fire Gibson and begin looking, unless the board believes it can prove the firing is “for cause.”
The board also could simply pay out Gibson’s contract, but that reportedly would cost several hundred thousand dollars. The notion stinks — paying someone a lot of money just to leave.
Gibson came to Galveston at the board’s invitation in December 2020. He was in the top job when voters approved a comprehensive $315 million bond issue for facilities and technology.
Gibson’s tenure also was marked by conflict with teachers and administrators and with at least one board member, Elizabeth Beeton.
Beeton, who has a long history as a public official in Galveston, sometimes asks vexing questions. Gibson didn’t like such prodding. Some other school board members thought Gibson’s response to challenges was ham-handed and immature.
Look, Galveston simply is not like everywhere else. Mayors, city councilmen, school board members — even newspaper editors — must expect to deal with a public that speaks its mind aggressively.
Now, about the secrecy mentioned above: Most school boards in Texas, including Galveston’s, follow the advice of lawyers and consultants who urge them to operate in secret when seeking a new superintendent.
The district, following its normal practice, did not divulge the names of any applicants until the hiring of Jerry Gibson was a fait accompli.
School boards argue the law allows that in Texas. It does, unfortunately, but state law also allows deviations from secrecy. One such deviation might be to narrow the field to three finalists and then name them, even invite them to meet the public.
Maybe seeing Galveston’s taxpayers up close and answering a few questions might help all parties understand one another better. It might even help the candidates understand the community better. What’s wrong with one more reality check before hiring?
The rationale for the process in use is that candidates might not apply for fear their names would be revealed.
But do parents and taxpayers really want to hire employees willing to lie by omission? The current process for filling the superintendent’s job seems to encourage, or at least not discourage, exactly that kind of deception.
For proof, see Jerry Gibson’s job hunt.
Galveston ISD is partly the architect of its own difficulty. There’s a better, more transparent way.
• Dolph Tillotson
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
(2) comments
“But do parents and taxpayers really want to hire employees willing to lie by omission?”
Lying by commission is cause for dismissal at any job position that I’ve seen.
What residents should be asking is why we allow our community to label an Employee that denied applying for a job even in the face of contrary evidence to be labeled a hero citizen and a different employee that some see as lying by omission is labeled as a goat.
Lying and hypocrisy….Hypocrisy and lying.
https://www.galvnews.com/opinion/editorials/time-for-some-fresh-eyes-on-the-port-of-galveston/article_0834d482-152d-50bb-ada8-40945fafaea3.html
The city auditor was blocked from interviewing a port FEMA consultant to determine the degree of debt the port owed in 2019, and eventually resulted in a $10.7 FEMA liability that was revealed in 2022. The port was receiving both insurance and FEMA payments. Wish “vexing” questions were asked then as they were needed!
Full on Galveston politics and hypocrisy of the hero and the goat at its finest.
Typo …. $10.7 million FEMA liability.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.