The Galveston Independent School Board faces a dilemma in dealing with its superintendent, Jerry Gibson.

Gibson, who interviewed recently for two jobs in Florida, apparently no longer wants to be in Galveston. Secondly, Gibson has misled the school district and Galveston taxpayers, at least by omission. So, what now?

Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.

0
2
0
0
0

(2) comments

Charlotte O'rourke

“But do parents and taxpayers really want to hire employees willing to lie by omission?”

Lying by commission is cause for dismissal at any job position that I’ve seen.

What residents should be asking is why we allow our community to label an Employee that denied applying for a job even in the face of contrary evidence to be labeled a hero citizen and a different employee that some see as lying by omission is labeled as a goat.

Lying and hypocrisy….Hypocrisy and lying.

https://www.galvnews.com/opinion/editorials/time-for-some-fresh-eyes-on-the-port-of-galveston/article_0834d482-152d-50bb-ada8-40945fafaea3.html

The city auditor was blocked from interviewing a port FEMA consultant to determine the degree of debt the port owed in 2019, and eventually resulted in a $10.7 FEMA liability that was revealed in 2022. The port was receiving both insurance and FEMA payments. Wish “vexing” questions were asked then as they were needed!

Full on Galveston politics and hypocrisy of the hero and the goat at its finest.

Report Add Reply
Charlotte O'rourke

Typo …. $10.7 million FEMA liability.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription