The post-event problem on Galveston beaches isn’t trash, it’s trashy people.
If you have a solution to that problem, patent it; it’s worth a fortune.
At issue, of course, is the 100 tons or so of trash people left on island beaches after a Fourth of July fireworks display Tuesday night.
Unfortunately, that’s so common and predictable it hardly qualifies as news anymore. It happens everywhere, every time.
An event that didn’t require intense cleanup would be a stop-the-presses happening.
The words in this space are supposed to always suggest solutions. After years writing about litter, offering solutions and witnessing more and more litter, we’re out of them.
People will suggest more trash receptacles. We envy the naïve optimism, but can’t echo the call.
Lack of trash receptacles isn’t the problem. Blue trash barrels are positioned about every 25 yards along the entire beach.
As we reported Thursday, the Park Board of Trustees increased collections to keep the barrels empty. That didn’t help.
We didn’t think to ask, but would be willing to bet a modest sum that cleanup crews found mounds of trash within 10 feet of empty trash barrels.
People will suggest education. Short of Soviet-style reeducation camps, how do you teach adults not to act like toddlers?
It’s not that people who leave trash on the beach don’t know it’s wrong, they just don’t care. It’s not a lack of information. It’s a lack of character; it’s vacuousness, shamelessness and moral inertia.
Correcting that is a pretty big goal to set for any education campaign.
People will advocate for aggressive enforcement of rules against littering.
Typically, at any given time Galveston is owed something a like $1 million in unpaid fines and fees for citations issued to visitors. At times, the amount has gotten near $2 million.
The same people who will walk off and leave a pile of empty beer cans and full diapers on the beach will ignore a citation.
So, issuing tickets most likely will do nothing except create a new type of litter to be picked up the morning after large events.
There might not be a solution to the large problem of people littering the beach.
Low people litter; the government and better people clean it up. It’s a fact common to just about every aspect of human existence.
What’s most troubling is the possibility that trash is getting into the Gulf before crews can contain it.
That, perhaps, is the problem that can and should be addressed.
How to do that also is a thorny question. A fence along the water line?
In retrospect, perhaps park board leaders were on to something in July last year when they suggested putting the Independence Day celebration behind a gate and charging admission.
They billed it as a way to enhance safety, to protect the crowd from snipers such as had just shot up a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing seven and injuring dozens.
Nobody, including the editors, bought that rationale.
As a means to keep trash off the beach, as it were, perhaps it has merit, however.
We argued at the time that Fourth of July celebrations in small towns are sacred.
Clearly, however, nothing is sacred to the people who left more than 200,000 pounds of their detritus on Galveston beaches Tuesday night.
• Michael A. Smith
(1) comment
I think my mom had the solution. Put up some barricades. No one leaves until the beach is spotless.
