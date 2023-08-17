The idea leaders of Galveston’s Park Board of Trustees recently broached about getting into the tavern business raises at least two questions for which we see no satisfactory answers.
The idea is for this tax-supported governmental organization to operate a full bar at Dellanera RV Park, 10901 Termini-San Luis Pass Road.
Park board administrators argue there’s demand for such services at the RV park and the organization always is looking for ways to increase its revenue.
Aren’t we all?
That raises the first question. How much intrusion by the government into private-sector business is acceptable?
Just in the interest of the whole truth, the newspaper became interested, perhaps tardily, in park board forays into private-sector business when the board began publishing a tax-supported magazine in this market in competition with our Coast Monthly.
We took exception to that fact and it knocked the scales from our eyes, as it were.
So, the only answer to the question, as far as we’re concerned, is as little intrusion as humanly possible and only as a last resort.
We don’t see how opening another bar, much less a tax-supported one, gets near needing the application of last resorts.
Park board leaders have noted they might pursue an arrangement with a private operator to run a bar at Dellanera, rather than operating it themselves.
That would be the only way to make such an operation anything less than an unreasonable government intrusion into the private-sector’s business, but it leaves a lot to be desired.
For one thing, finding an operator by means the government should use would require seeking bids. What happens when the best bidder is some operator from Houston or Timbuktu?
And anointing one local operator with that concession would also be questionable. Bars are just not a niche desperately in need of filling.
Worse, though, is the notion undermines the park board’s whole reason for existing.
That existential reason, so we’ve been told, is to promote and otherwise support tourism in Galveston so that visitors will arrive and spend money all over the place.
Creating reasons for any number of people to arrive and stay put at park board facilities undermines that prime mission.
Which gets to the biggest question.
All the park board’s efforts along the lines of bars and magazines are meant to raise “unrestricted” money. That’s money other than the millions of hotel occupancy tax dollars that flow in each year from hotel and short-term rental operators.
Those are restricted dollars because they can be spent only on things that promote and otherwise support tourism in Galveston so that visitors will arrive and spend money all over the place.
The question is why does the park need any unrestricted money at all, much less more and more of it?
Last year, the board collected $29 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue from hotel and rental stays on the island.
Is that not enough to cover the costs of the short list of services the organization exists to provide?
What parts of its reason for existence are left undone or done badly for lack of unrestricted money?
Well said Michael, it seems the PB is still having a leadership problem.
