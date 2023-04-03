City officials paid for the work through a grant, which will fund upgrades for all residential and commercial meters in the city. The new installations will provide real-time reporting and notification of any leaks.
Ability for the city and customers to quickly identify and stop leaks is very important and will get more so as water becomes more scarce and expensive.
The project might also help consumers learn that someone has been stealing their water, as happens frequently in places where there’s a lot a construction.
“This happens more on the West End: There’s a new home under construction, and contractors don’t have a water tap sometimes,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said. “So, they just hook up a hose to the house next door.”
Many of those victim houses aren’t occupied full time, Maxwell said. The unsuspecting neighbors receive the bills for that illicit water usage, he said.
For the other two most-common types of water theft in Galveston, the cost burden is spread among each paying user, Maxwell said.
“Another form of water theft, and this happens more than you know and more than we probably know, is people will tamper with the meter,” he said. “And our new meters will catch this.”
These water thieves bypass meters using everything from PVC pipes to hoses.
“We go out and we lock the meter,” Maxwell said. “We shut it off; we put a lock on it. And a lot of times people will go in behind us to cut the lock and turn the meter on.”
The good news is, the automated meters send out a tamper alert, Maxwell said.
“So, if you went out and said, ‘Screw this,’ turn your meter off or bypass it, we immediately get an alert,” he said. “We’ve already had that occur on some of our new meters.”
People also just connect hoses to a neighbor’s spigot and help themselves to water
“We have people who water their yards off of their neighbor’s house and they think, ‘Hey, they don’t know,’” Maxwell said.
A lot of times, the theft can be so minimal the victims don’t notice, Maxwell said. City staff members do, however, receive calls that residents’ water bills have spiked by hundreds of dollars.
It’s hard to estimate how much water is being stolen in terms of dollars or cubic feet, Maxwell said. What is clear is the city typically recoups its costs to provide water to Galvestonians, he said.
Cases of theft from a neighbor are difficult to prove, he said. For that reason, it often goes unpunished, he said.
The grant-funded project will provide a major enhancement to the city’s water system, help battle leaks and maybe even make it a little harder for thieves to take advantage of the honest.
