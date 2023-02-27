In 2020, the Galveston Police Department arrested one drunk driver during the whole of Mardi Gras — a number that, more likely than not, does not accurately reflect the number of drunk drivers there were on the roads during that event.
This year, the department reported in mid-February officers had arrested more than two dozen people during the first weekend of Mardi Gras, three times the number of last year.
Holidays are always a time when drunk driving statistics skyrocket. The Texas Department of Transportation reported there were 433 fatalities and 1,695 serious injuries from traffic crashes during last year’s holiday season: “Almost a quarter of those deaths — 23 percent — were DUI-alcohol related with 98 people killed and 236 seriously injured in drunk driving crashes.”
Even outside of the more dangerous holiday season, DWI deaths are increasing across Texas. “Numbers show the last two years, DWI deaths have been the highest since 2018,” KHOU 11 reported on Feb. 10, citing state transportation department numbers. “2021 was the deadliest with 188 deaths reported.”
And in fact, the police department reported that in the time between the introduction of a new Traffic Safety Unit in August and the end of 2022, the unit had arrested more than 250 impaired drivers.
Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli formed the Traffic Safety Unit after a series of crashes killed seven people in less than a month in August:
• An Aug. 6 crash between an SUV and golf cart killed four people.
• An Aug. 13 crash killed a local man riding a scooter.
• On Sept. 2, a man who had been released earlier that day from Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody after serving time for driving under the influence struck a vehicle carrying several Ball High School students, killing one instantly and sending three more to the hospital, where one of them died Sept. 17.
In all these crashes, police have alleged that driving under the influence was a factor, and from there, the Traffic Safety Unit was born.
“The department’s goal is to relentlessly pursue unsafe driving practices in an attempt to make the roadways of Galveston as safe as possible for all to enjoy,” Assistant Police Chief Andre Mitchell said. “The increased emphasis on traffic safety results in the identification and apprehension of impaired drivers.”
Whatever the steps Galveston law enforcement has taken within the Traffic Safety Unit, it’s working. Besides increasing patrols on the roads, there has been some other awareness campaigning as well.
Over the 2022 holiday season, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the Texas Department of Transportation’s “Drive sober, no regrets” campaign, which emphasizes the severity of driving drunk, financially, personally and how a drunk driver can harm others.
A drunk-driving charge can cost $17,000 in fines and fees; it can mean jail time, the loss of a driver’s license, cost the convicted a job and make it very difficulty to find one.
And of course, driving under the influence can often cause injury or death to the driver or others.
It’s clear that whatever the Galveston Police Department was doing to manage drunk driving in past years, it was not as effective as it could have been. It’s also clear that since the implementation of the unit, huge strides have been made in cracking down on impaired driving and the unit has undeniably made the streets safer — from one drunk driver arrested during Mardi Gras 2020 to 25 arrested this year is an increase of 2,400 percent.
“Chief Balli’s initiative is working,” Mitchell said. “His innovative program is providing and improving the safety of residents and visitors of Galveston.”
We commend the police department, and Balli, for recognizing a blind spot in the department and correcting it, to great results. We can only hope that the trend of increased safety on the streets and the Traffic Safety Unit’s success will continue forward.
