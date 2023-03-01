We can perhaps be forgiven for not brimming with confidence that top U.S. Postal Service officials are as dead on top of mail theft and check fraud in Galveston as they claim to be or that the problem is as well in hand as they reported to lawmakers.
It’s true that communication from postal service officials about the problem has improved. That’s been a step from zero to as little as possible, however, just enough to keep U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Randy Weber happy and off their necks.
Weber and Cruz might be satisfied with the responses they’ve received. We’re not and are not inclined to declare victory and stand down.
There are numerous questions still begging for answers.
For example, the postal service recently reported a former mail carrier working in Galveston pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months probation for interfering with mail passage.
The service didn’t disclose who that person is, however, which is odd, considering this was just another criminal prosecution among scores of them going on publicly all the time.
Why withhold from the public the identity of someone who transgressed against the public trust? On what authority was the information withheld?
Granted, we’ve not yet fully excavated the public record in an effort to find that information, but why would we have to? It’s clearly public information.
Also, “interfering with mail passage” doesn’t describe the main problem postal customers in Galveston experienced, which was the theft of checks from the mail and, in many cases, fraud when those checks were altered and negotiated by criminals.
Is interfering with mail passage a euphemism for theft and fraud, or should we just assume that nobody has been charged for a role in stealing more than $1 million from local people and businesses?
Postal officials still seem not to understand or be willing to acknowledge how much trouble the 140 cases of theft and fraud our reporting confirmed caused the victims.
The crimes forced people to change how they live and do business. They want and deserve some justice and this won’t be over until they get as much of that as the postal service can reasonably deliver. The justice meter is at zero now.
Likewise, we have asked repeatedly about the status of master keys issued to Bob Lyons Post Office. How many should be there? How many are accounted for? If some are missing, where are they?
None of that’s unreasonable to ask. What’s unreasonable is the postal service’s refusal to address the question.
There’s some comfort in the idea that the Galveston Post Office is in the process of replacing its older blue collection boxes with newer, theft-resistant versions, as Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale asserted was the case.
That news came with a rather significant caveat, however.
There’s no timeline for replacement of the boxes, and to do so at all is at the discretion of the Galveston Postmaster, who has to take into account factors in addition to cost, Barksdale said.
What does that caveat say about the postal service’s understanding of and attitude about the problem here?
Don’t hold your breath, maybe?
It certainly doesn’t say mail theft and check fraud in Galveston have achieved some sort of priority among postal service leaders.
