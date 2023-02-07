Mardi Gras Lighting

Electrical worker James Bush installs wiring to illuminate trees along 25th Street with Mardi Gras-themed lighting in Galveston on Thursday.

 Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News

The installation of colored lights along 25th Street, a main thoroughfare in historic Galveston, is not a matter of urgently compelling public interest; not on the surface of it, anyway.

But after months of internecine conflict between the city and Park Board of Trustees over hotel occupancy tax revenue, it’s worth noting that those two key groups can and do collaborate on projects meant to enhance the Galveston experience.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription