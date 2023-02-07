The installation of colored lights along 25th Street, a main thoroughfare in historic Galveston, is not a matter of urgently compelling public interest; not on the surface of it, anyway.
But after months of internecine conflict between the city and Park Board of Trustees over hotel occupancy tax revenue, it’s worth noting that those two key groups can and do collaborate on projects meant to enhance the Galveston experience.
Also in that project might be a deeper example of what’s been motivating some of the discord between the two groups.
On the surface, the project is meant simply to illuminate 135 trees in the median of 25th Street in time for Mardi Gras, which begins Friday.
“I’d like to think we’re preparing the canvas for the art of Galveston to be displayed,” said Trey Click, director of the nonprofit Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership.
“I want our product to match our message. We tell people Galveston is a beautiful, fun place to be, and I think our product should match that message.”
Click called islanders to gather in front of city hall, 823 25th St., for a tree-lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, when the street will be awash in Mardi Gras glow.
The display, which features 141,600 color-changing lights, will be on all year, Click said.
The city’s facilities department will able to change colors for various holidays.
“It can be red, white and blue for the Fourth of July, pink for breast cancer awareness month or green for St. Patrick’s Day,” said project designer Elizabeth Berger, whose Houston-based company Sherrariums has been working on the project since October.
The project was funded with almost $400,000 in hotel occupancy tax revenue and is a collaboration among the city, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees and the Downtown Partnership, an organization to promote, enhance and sustain the economic vitality, physical attractiveness and quality of life in historic downtown Galveston.
“We are extremely excited to add 25th Street lighting to the portfolio of our current lighting and decoration program, which covers The Strand, Postoffice Street and West Market,” Click said.
“This project is an exciting addition to the island and complements the city’s efforts to enhance the corridor connecting the seawall and historic downtown Galveston.”
We’re beginning to think the conflict between the city and park board is a predictable, perhaps inevitable, consequence of success in Galveston’s tourism industry.
It’s something akin to what might happen when one member of a family wins the lottery, while everybody else is broke.
The fact, for example, that the park board was holding $14 million in its accounts is evidence tourism in booming.
The lights are relevant to that because city leaders such as Councilman David Collins, who kicked off the recent controversy by objecting to how the hotel revenue had been managed, envision uses of the money more directly benefiting residents.
There’s plenty of room to argue about whether any rules or systems need to be changed to achieve more of that local benefit, but there’s nothing inherently nefarious in the asking.
In fact, that subject should be a matter of routine, frequent collegial discussion.
