Signs telling the world Galveston is the birthplace of Juneteenth were a long time coming.

“It’s an exciting event for Galveston; we’re the birthplace of Juneteenth,” Mayor Craig Brown said. “It’s exciting for us to dedicate this signage that will be in the entrance of the island.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

I agree. Juneteenth's legacy is Galveston's to lose. But Fort Worth is a formidable rival. They highly value their history and have created an enormous historical and cultural presence with some of the finest museums and events in the nation. Galveston could never match all that Fort Worth has to offer. But Galveston does have all it needs to create the ultimate Juneteenth experience - except, perhaps, the will to make the investment.

