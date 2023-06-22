Signs telling the world Galveston is the birthplace of Juneteenth were a long time coming.
“It’s an exciting event for Galveston; we’re the birthplace of Juneteenth,” Mayor Craig Brown said. “It’s exciting for us to dedicate this signage that will be in the entrance of the island.
“It not only stands for the freedom of the slaves but stands for freedom for all Americans, no matter what your situation is in the United States.”
The signs are being erected near the Galveston Causeway, the San Luis Pass Bridge and the Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry landing.
And with projected tourism on the island of more than 8 million visitors a year, the investment in the signage should have an outsized impact on raising awareness for Galveston being the birthplace of Juneteenth.
The signage is a good start — but there is much more to do.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston and read General Order No. 3, informing Texas of the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed enslaved people in the Confederate states.
For many years, The Daily News spent a lot of ink on encouraging national recognition of Juneteenth. Then on June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, after overwhelming support pushed the bill through the U.S. Congress.
The national awareness of Juneteenth continues to grow with festivals, events and parades across that nation. This is a good thing. But there is also a growing competition from other communities to claim a slice of ownership of the Juneteenth. The story of Juneteenth should be taught across our nation and the world.
And while there is much to share, Galveston — and Galveston County — needs to make sure we do not lose our place in the dialogue — both historical and for the future.
Fort Worth is already down the road and raising big funds for a Juneteenth Museum. Even the name, National Juneteenth Museum, is trademarked. One can even visit a colorful website outlining the vision and plans. And beyond window dressing, a significant funding drive is already in action.
Importantly, the website features a most telling point of view from Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.
“For decades, Juneteenth has been part of the fabric of our city and this museum is a welcome addition to its incredible legacy,” Parker wrote.
Decades? Galveston has 158 years of legacy earned in the story of Juneteenth. Yet, if we are not careful, we could find the rightful place of our community in the Juneteenth story eroded by competitive forces.
Galveston and all of Galveston County should “lean in,” as they say in the business world, to the opportunity to invest deeply into Juneteenth.
When anyone tells the story of Juneteenth, the words identifying Galveston as the birthplace should be deeply ingrained in the description. And that will take work on our community’s part.
Here is a crazy idea: Why doesn’t Galveston commit funding to create a destination experience for Juneteenth visitors? Juneteenth is becoming a fast-growing tourism experience, drawing people from across the nation and beyond.
How about we provide them with something to take home — figuratively speaking — beyond a few photo ops next to signs or historical markers? We need visitors to leave feeling as if they’ve changed deeply from the educational and emotional experience. Juneteenth is a critical part of our community’s legacy.
Call it a museum or interpretive center. Whatever is landed on needs to be powerful, informative and inspiring as the events of Juneteenth 1865. We owe it to our community and those whose lives were — and continue to be — impacted by Juneteenth.
• Leonard Woolsey
(1) comment
I agree. Juneteenth's legacy is Galveston's to lose. But Fort Worth is a formidable rival. They highly value their history and have created an enormous historical and cultural presence with some of the finest museums and events in the nation. Galveston could never match all that Fort Worth has to offer. But Galveston does have all it needs to create the ultimate Juneteenth experience - except, perhaps, the will to make the investment.
