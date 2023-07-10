Homelessness is a problem without a ZIP code.
Last week, The Daily News reported how city officials in Galveston are in the early stages of surveying those assumed to be homeless.
City council members have received numerous complaints from constituents about an increase in the homeless population and have set up a task force with members of several nonprofit organizations, Mayor Craig Brown said.
“Our primary goal is to develop a survey, which started last Friday, on homeless individuals that live on the island to gain more objective information on their status,” Brown said. “We want to start making plans on how we can address some issues.”
As one online commenter said on The Daily News website, “the city didn’t open a can of worms but a 55-gallon drum of worms.”
This is true, but sometimes doing the uncomfortable is exactly the right thing to do.
Homelessness is not unique to Galveston or Galveston County. In 2022, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development identified more than 500,000 people who experienced homelessness over the course of the year. And for our county, at the southern terminus of a major north and south interstate, often we become a final stopping point.
In Galveston, city officials say the county jail and the University of Texas Medical Branch might contribute to the homeless problem — but even they will admit that contention is anecdotal at this point.
But the city of Galveston is right to begin making outreach to those who appear homeless in the community. You don’t know what you don’t know.
The list of survey questions is: How did they get here; where are they from; do they want to be here; and have they tried getting back to where they’re from, Brown said.
Speaking of a 55-gallon drum of worms, homelessness is driven by countless reasons from economic hardships to mental conditions. Additionally, there are some who live homeless by choice. But the challenge is to better understand what is needed to address the problem.
One needs only to travel a bit to see how homeless encampments can create serious problems for a community. In Venice Beach, California, the entire beachfront became a small city of hundreds until recently the city removed everyone. Portland and Seattle, too, are in the news by the sheer number of homeless disrupting their communities.
A fundamental question should not be how does a city remove the homeless, but rather how can we help them.
Admittedly, the United States is terrible at addressing this problem, leaving it instead to local authorities. With few financial safety nets and fewer mental health resources, we should not be surprised to find ourselves in this predicament.
We could spend a lot of ink on listing how we as a society and government are letting down those who need us most. Lady Liberty standing next to Ellis Island is probably ashamed of how we continuously come up short on this moral responsibility.
But the city of Galveston — and other communities doing the same — are to be commended for at least asking questions before taking wholesale actions against the homeless.
But until then, many homeless will continue to try to make themselves small and out of sight of the public.
But as Dr. Seuss said, a person is a person no matter how large or small. We can all learn from his wisdom.
• Leonard Woolsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.