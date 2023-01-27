It’s amazing and outrageous that a Galveston police SWAT team descended on a house in the wee hours of Sunday morning, bashed in doors, shattered windows, ripped out cameras, expended 15 devices described as “flashbangs,” frog-marched three terrified teenagers across shards of glass and dragged an innocent resident from her home as if she were an animal carcass — all in search of someone who wasn’t there.
It’s amazing that no innocent person was killed or maimed.
What’s most amazing and outrageous, however, is the elected leaders and civilian administrators of the city had no idea such a thing had happened at all until five days later when they read about it in the newspaper.
No one at the police department felt obliged to even mention it to the city’s civilian leadership. Amazing and disturbing.
That amazing, disturbing fact led to the outrageous fact that no one from the city — not Michael Bouvier, her council representative, not Mayor Craig Brown, not City Manager Brian Maxwell — had contacted Erika Rios and her family for five days after this egregious, unfounded intrusion into her home.
Worse still, none of them intended to, based on comments they made Friday, six days after the fact.
Brown said on Friday that an investigation got underway on Friday. That should have happened by the time the sun rose Monday morning.
The city’s civilian leaders owe Erika Rios, her family and the taxpayers a real investigation and a detailed explanation about how this happened and how they plan to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
Here’s what this all looks like now — the police used the thinnest of pretext to justify dragging out a bunch of tactical equipment so they could drop it on somebody’s head at 2 a.m. for no good reason.
Surely that’s not the case, but the city needs to prove it in fine detail.
Among the questions the city must answer are these:
How did it happen that a teenage boy was wrongly charged with murder based on the false statements by a single person in the first place?
Will that person face any consequences for having caused all this havoc?
How did it happen the police spoke to the wrongly charged teenage boy hours before the SWAT raid, but didn’t act then?
Did the police make any effort at all to take the wrongly charged teenage boy into custody by any means short of a SWAT raid?
How did the police department fail to notice the wrongly charged teenage boy had left the house it raided two or so hours before the raid happened? His father told The Daily News on Friday the teen had simply left through the front door and walked the half-block home.
What probable cause did police use to justify even entering Erika Rios’ house at all, much less entering it like a wrecking crew?
Since the raid, both the police and city leaders have talked about how a “threat assessment” justified the use of extreme force in this case.
Are such threat assessments guided by policy, or just the judgment of the police?
Is it true police officers disabled cameras in the Rios home, as the family asserts? If so, how’s that not destruction of evidence, along with destruction of property? Was that decision perhaps also informed by a threat assessment of sorts?
Did police officers make sarcastic remarks about the Rios family as it wrecked the home, as the family asserts? If so, is that in keeping with the highest standards of professional conduct?
There might be other questions begging for answers, but those are enough to keep an investigator busy for a while.
Galveston residents who can rise above the level of blind apologist and who care about maintaining, or perhaps establishing, any civilian control over the police should demand they be answered.
