It’s amazing and outrageous that a Galveston police SWAT team descended on a house in the wee hours of Sunday morning, bashed in doors, shattered windows, ripped out cameras, expended 15 devices described as “flashbangs,” frog-marched three terrified teenagers across shards of glass and dragged an innocent resident from her home as if she were an animal carcass — all in search of someone who wasn’t there.

It’s amazing and outrageous that this use of extreme para-military force was launched in search of a teenage boy wrongly charged with murder based on the false statements of a single person.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

