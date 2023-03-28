The fundamental question about whether Galveston Independent School District, and the rest in the county for that matter, should begin recording closed sessions is “Why not?”
School board Trustee Elizabeth Beeton raised the issue recently and answers from school board leaders have so far been too thin to be satisfactory.
Beeton wants executive sessions — those held out of public view — to be recorded as a better alternative to keeping certified agendas.
She’s a compelling source on this issue for two reasons.
She has served as a city council member and on several boards, most recently the Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the Port of Galveston.
She’s familiar with what’s possible, and best practices for government boards to protect both their best interests, which should also be the public’s best interests and the public’s right to observe its government’s actions.
Second, although the editors have disagreed with Beeton more than once on issues, we don’t doubt her commitment to government transparency.
The school board, like most others in Galveston County, relies on certified agendas to document discussions held during closed meetings.
But Beeton said its certified agendas aren’t detailed enough to meet legal requirements or to provide a useful record of board deliberations held out of public view.
She argues, and we agree, the law expects certified agendas to provide some detail about what was discussed, not just a boilerplate list repeated for each meeting.
The school district’s certified agendas, however, are the same as its public agendas, which state what the board might discuss and act on, Beeton said.
The public agendas are lists of topics a governmental body, such as a school board or city council, expects to discuss or vote on during a meeting.
They’re meant to inform the public when and where meetings will happen and about what might happen at a meeting, as well as provide some legal justification about why a deliberation is planned for closed sessions.
Such agendas are not intended to record what was discussed or votes taken.
Most governments, including school boards, create those records with video and audio recordings and by keeping written minutes of public discussion and votes.
Most, other than school districts, also record their executive sessions.
Beeton argued recording the board’s executive sessions would preserve a record of what was discussed or disclosed in executive session, and incentivizes the board to confine discussion to items that are properly the subject of executive sessions.
We agree and The Texas Open Meetings Act requires elected bodies to keep a certified agenda written by a secretary or clerk, or an audio or video of each executive session.
Although the certified agenda need not be a verbatim transcript of the closed meeting, it must at least provide a brief summary of each deliberation, according to the Office of the Attorney General.
If the school board is not doing that, as Beeton says, it’s violating the law every time it meets behind closed doors.
Failing to keep a detailed record of what’s discussed in closed session presents risks for the district, Beeton said.
If someone sues asserting the district violated the Open Meetings Act, a court can inspect the certified agenda or recording and admit it as evidence, according to the Texas Open Meetings Act.
If the certified agenda is not as detailed as the law requires, the district will have a legal problem whether or not school board members violated the Open Meetings Act discussing topics restricted to open sessions, which is most things, or taking informal votes, for example.
Keeping a proper certified agenda is burdensome. It requires somebody to act as stenographer and is vulnerable to human error.
Why not do what every other government does and record executive sessions?
It might be too broad to assert that every school board in Galveston County has the technical ability to do that, but Galveston ISD and other big ones do; they all record their open sessions.
School boards probably don’t because they’ve gotten bad guidance from the Texas Association of School Boards, which suggests certified agendas need not say much about what happened behind closed doors.
School boards can take that as Gospel, but they are gambling that a judge will agree and they might be betting taxpayer money.
All school boards in Galveston County should do what’s more efficient, and just right, and begin recording their closed sessions.
• Michael A. Smith
