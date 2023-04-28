Galveston resident Sasha Francis is a biologist who has planted native wildflowers in her yard. Native plants in yards have many benefits, including some that Francis and her neighbors already have started to see in this case.
The City Marshal’s office is responsible for code enforcement, but you would think it might have something better to do than harass a woman over the flowers in her yard. The city’s argument is that because some of the plants have grown past a 9-inch mark, they are considered a nuisance and must be mowed down completely.
While the city does need to set and enforce codes, forcing Francis to chop down her plants seems needless, even misguided, considering all the good that planting native wildlife does for the environment — while making the neighborhood look better, too.
Another piece of the puzzle is the confusion surrounding the bureaucracy of growing native plants in the city. Galveston offers a wildflower exemption, which is free and issued to landowners who protect indigenous plants grown on their property.
Francis applied for one and received it in 2021, but marshals still visited her property in 2022 and gave her citations, claiming that they aren’t able to see the wildflower exception in their systems.
Then again on April 14, marshals visited to ticket the property, and Francis found out shortly after that although she had applied for another permit, the city had no record of the documentation — although they reportedly said that “the absence of the exception in the system didn’t necessarily mean Francis didn’t have one.”
The city needs to be encouraging residents to do things like plant wildflowers, not making it more difficult for people to do simple things to help and beautify the community.
Native wildflowers don’t just look nice, they bring an abundance of environmental benefits as well. According to the National Audubon Society, native plants provide vital habitats for other wildlife such as birds, bees, butterflies and others.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that native plants can also “significantly reduce water runoff and, consequently, flooding.” Evidence of this benefit — a special one in a place like Galveston — is already being seen in Francis’ yard. Her property used to regularly flood with calf-high water — but not since she started cultivating native species, Francis recently told a reporter.
Native plants also can help reduce air pollution — especially because of the fact that they do not require mowing and can help remove carbon from the air.
In a similar issue, recently the city mowed down coreopsis flowers — the same as Francis has in her yard, among others — in the Broadway Historic Cemetery District and received such public outcry officials vowed not to do it again next year. That is, until about mid-June, when the wildflowers’ seeds drop and they can start to regrow for next season.
That means, for one, the city can delay the mowing of flowers if that’s in its best interest. For another, it shows the flowers can be mowed down without consequence to future growth in just a month or so. And finally, it shows residents appreciate native wildlife and are willing to say so.
In light of all that, we have even more justification that Francis should be allowed to grow these plants in her yard. They’re beautiful, help the environment, help the infrastructure by easing flooding, and to top it off, the city that originally granted her the exemption seems to be disorganized and unhelpful in this case.
The flowers will be at a stage within a month and a half where they can be mowed without damaging the ecosystem. Why not let them stay until then?
Do the city marshals really not have anything better to do than harass a woman over the length of flowers in her yard and threaten her with fines if she does not destroy them?
