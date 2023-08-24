That crime happened about five years earlier and five blocks from city hall. It should have left more of an impression.
The fact the city apparently didn’t take any steps to prevent the same thing from happening to it, and taxpayers, compounds the failure to properly safeguard public money.
In both cases, thieves interjected themselves into email exchanges between government employees and legitimate vendors expecting to be paid large sums of money.
And in both cases, phishers convinced the employees to remit the money by a different means than they previously had.
The city wrote a check for one of three garbage trucks, valued at almost $350,000 each, it was buying from Austin-based Longhorn International Trucks.
The company received the check and delivered all three trucks, but asserts it never received payment for two.
David Smith, director of fleet, transit emailed Longhorn saying a second check would be hand-delivered, according to a letter from the company’s attorneys.
The city then got an email ostensibly from Richard Worndell at Longhorn.
“Could we kindly ask if it would be possible to make this payment through electronic transfer rather than by check?” the email from a phisher said.
Phishing is the common, fraudulent practice of sending emails or other messages purporting to be from a reputable source to lure someone into sharing sensitive information such as bank account details.
“We are presently implementing some enhancements to our billing system, which could impact the time at which we process check payments,” the email said. “Let me know if this is possible so we can forward our remittance instructions.”
The wiring instructions included information for a Kentucky bank and an incorrect Austin address, according to Longhorn’s letter.
On June 29, Longhorn asked the city where its money was.
“This is not our account,” wrote a Longhorn representative. “Where did this information come from?”
Without confirming the wiring instructions with Longhorn, the city sent $695,418 to an out-of-state bank, according to the firm’s letter.
“There are constant warnings about wiring money without verbally confirming wiring instructions,” according to the letter. “Further, several red flags should have gone up for the city because BuyBoard participants must be in the state of Texas, and it would not be likely that a Texas company would do its banking in Kentucky.”
Whatever else might be true or false in this case, those are good points.
Also, who selling trash trucks in Central Texas uses such phrases as “could we kindly ask,” and “presently implementing some enhancements?” It just sounds off.
The city asserts the truck vendor’s email systems apparently had been compromised, which might mitigate the problem a bit.
But that’s at best only a small improvement in a bad situation.
The city is out $695,000 and facing litigation that could cost twice, three times, who knows, more than that at a time, officials frequently note, when every dollar counts.
The city and every other public entity should already have had policies in place demanding tighter verification of requests for wire transfers.
