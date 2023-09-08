A shooting at one of Galveston’s many West End short-term rental units prompted city officials to consider new rules for the proliferating businesses.
Here’s one idea: Find better methods to enforce the rules already in place. We do not underestimate the difficulty, but the rewards to the community will be major.
This newspaper’s first editorial on the issue appeared a decade ago, and a search of our archives shows 536 entries under the term “short-term rentals.”
Short-term rentals have spread rapidly, turning up across the island. Neighbors complained about cars, traffic, loud parties and parking. In a letter to the editor back in April of this year, Galvestonian Bob Brown spoke for many:
“Speaking as one who lives in the East End, I have witnessed the conversion of my neighborhood from one of friendly people I see on a regular basis — people I know, trust, work and play with — to noisy, careless strangers on weekends, and empty homes on weekdays.”
The shooting last week resulted in the deaths of two people and wounding several others. It occurred at a house on Mendocino Drive in the Pointe San Luis subdivision.
That house, owned by an out-of-town corporate entity, apparently operated as a short-term rental unit but was not registered as such with the Galveston Park Board of Trustees.
Local ordinance requires registration under penalty of a fine, but there are hundreds of unregistered rentals, according to software used by the Park Board of Trustees to track violators. That software went online in July.
Mackenzie Finklea, a spokeswoman for the park board, said the park board plans to begin sending warning letters to non-compliant owners this month.
But has the city been tough enough so far in its efforts to enforce compliance? The answer, it seems to many, is no.
That may be changing, according to Kimberly Danesi, interim director of the park board.
The new software not only has helped to identify non-compliant rentals, but has provided a tool for lodging and tracking complaints. The park board offers a complaint hotline and an online form. There have been 101 complaints about abuses at rental units just since the software went online in July.
Danesi points to a hoped-for collaborative effort between the park board and city to set up a task force to address the rules and enforcement.
“Short-term rentals have grown in number because of growth in demand,” Danesi said. “They are an important part of our offering for tourists.
"But we also know we have to strike a balance between the interests of those visitors and our citizens here. We hope the task force can find ways to meet the needs of both.”
Mayor Craig Brown said the shooting last week highlighted the need for better regulations.
“It’s even more vital to discuss these things,” Brown said. “It’s a concern to all of us. Whenever you have something like this, it affects the entire community.”
Brown suggested a new rule limiting the number of people who can be in a rental unit at one time. The idea, apparently, is to monitor that census by measuring the volume of sewer discharge.
Odd as that is, it's modest compared to what some other tourist cities have done. Both New York and New Orleans, for example, are moving to ban short-term rentals altogether.
That's more than Galveston needs, of course, and an impossibility in Texas, where key state leaders are hostile to any kind of local regulation.
City leaders must keep that political fact in mind. Calling for more regulation might put the regulations we have at risk.
Stronger enforcement is best for all, for the city’s residents, for operators already complying with the rules — and paying the fees and collecting the taxes — and even for visitors, who surely seek safe and stable accommodations.
• Dolph Tillotson
