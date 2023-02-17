The Texas Legislature created the Galveston Park Board of Trustees by a special act back in 1962.

If one reads that law today or searches the park board’s website and other official documents, it’s not easy to determine exactly what city leaders and Sen. Babe Schwartz were driving at when they argued for and passed the law.

Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.

Charlotte O'rourke

Big events with the associated crowds require expenses to come out of the city’s general fund. If we didn’t have big event tourism, it wouldn’t cost as much for police and fire.. So why doesn’t our Parks Board pay funding for big events requiring more personnel to the city in an interlocal? See question below from an online source.

Question 3

Can a local government use lodging tax funds to pay for increased police presence on event weekends?

Yes

No

Answer

Probably yes. If the city required an event promoter to have an additional police presence for an event, the event promoter could include operational costs in their application. Additionally, the city could also apply for lodging tax funds directly to pay for increased police services for such events.

David Collins

"The Texas Legislature created the Galveston Park Board of Trustees by a special act back in 1962."

NO IT DID NOT. The Park Board was created in 1963 by a vote of the Galveston City Council subsequent to a vote of the people. All it takes to understand this simple fact is to read the statute, or even easier, read the Daily News of the day. You must have access to it.

Charlotte O'rourke

David, I agree. The Park Board distorts the history and shouldn’t be used as a historical source. While I agree with Dolph’s assertion that HOT money should be spent on tourism and advertising money was being inadequately spent in the 60s for that purpose, in 1963 when the Beach Park Board was approved by council subsequent to voter approval, the Beach Park Board did not receive ANY tax funds and had very limited powers. It was supposed to operate off its own revenue. HOT to the Beach Park Board didn’t come into play until 1967 when voters approved that the city council MAY appropriate up to 3% to the Beach Park Board for advertising purposes. Not a guaranteed 3% and not a monopoly. The revenue could NOT be used for capital improvements.

The Beach Park Board legislation was overlaid with the Park Board of Trustees legislation in 1969 after council approval (no public vote). Further changes have occurred over the years through lobbying efforts by the Park Board until what was originally approved doesn’t much resemble what the Parks Board does today. The charter shall language used today and mandatory 3% Park Board monopoly, in my opinion, violates state law and intent when asking voters to approve following state law …. only to not follow it.

It’s a mess and the best way to fix it is to remove HOT charter language, follow state law and ordinances, sign an inter-local, and appropriate revenues based on budgets.

Fix the problems instead of playing politics with the money.

Raymond Lewis

Dolphin you provide a collective memory that few sitting around the city or park board table has. Refreshing.

