Days when we can lead the front page with news about a more-or-less spontaneous outpouring of human decency are rare days and good days.
Wednesday was one of them.
Tuesday brought news that in response to a call for help, donors had paid the adoption fees for more than 30 dogs at the Galveston Island Humane Society shelter in hopes of getting them into forever homes.
As is frequently the case at many shelters, the humane society facility, 6814 Broadway, was over capacity. It almost certainly still is today.
On Tuesday, it housed 95 dogs and more were arriving, workers said.
Natalie Fox Maisel, volunteer and outreach coordinator with the shelter, on Monday had posted on social media seeking people interested in sponsoring the adoption of dogs 7 years old and older to help with the overcrowding, she said.
After the post, people began contacting the shelter to pay the $25 fee normally required to adopt a senior dog, which typically have lower chances of being adopted, she said.
The money came from individual people motivated to help, rather than through an organized effort, Maisel told a reporter Tuesday.
Donors on Monday covered the costs for 24 dogs, she said.
“We even ran out of senior dogs to pay for,” Maisel said. “We even had some of the dogs that are less than 7 years old paid for.”
Then Tuesday, a single person sponsored nine more dogs, bringing the total to 33, she said.
That one person made a $225 investment in making life better.
It was more impressive to us than news about a billionaire devoting a tiny fraction of his wealth to some celebrity cause.
The same is true for all the others who put money into the effort. None of them asked for any accolades or did it to burnish an image.
They saw a need and dug into their pockets, which, we’re willing to bet, weren’t stuffed with money, to help.
The donors didn’t ask for accolades, but they have some coming.
You folks are examples of the best of us. You’re among those who work quietly and sacrifice a little every day to make things work; to hold things together.
You do more to maintain and promote civilization than all the famous people that society, especially the media, like to aggrandize.
You’re the backbone, without which we’d collapse.
We’re lucky to have you and today we thank you for your service.
The donations are beside the point, of course, unless people take advantage of the chance to adopt.
We’d urge anyone in position to responsibly do that, to do it.
All fees are covered for the 33 sponsored dogs, which are spayed, neutered, vaccinated and ready to go, she said. Applicants just need to fill out the forms.
People who aren’t ready to adopt can foster animals from the shelter, Maisel said.
“The missing link in the rescue world is fostering,” Maisel said. “There’s no charge to foster.”
One of the most compelling quotes in that article came from Sasha Francis, a volunteer at the shelter, who sponsored some of the dogs.
“There’s a never-ending supply of dogs and cats that are looking for homes,” she told the reporter.
That’s the problem and it’s solvable.
There are shelters in this country — in California and the Northeast — that import dogs and cats from places like Texas because they lack enough domestic supply to meet demand.
It’s amazing.
Many local people are working hard and giving big to make the situation here better; they have been for decades and have improved things greatly.
But a broader, more focused effort could turn Galveston County into one of those importers.
Wouldn’t that be grand?
• Michael A. Smith
