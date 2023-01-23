Windy with scattered thunderstorms in the morning - storms becoming more widespread and possibly severe in the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 68F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 25 to 40 mph..
Whether they intend it or not, the main thing parents complaining about metal detectors recently installed, and other security steps recently taken, at Ball High School are accomplishing is to a create a damned-if-they-do, damned-if-they-don’t situation for Galveston ISD administrators and elected leaders.
That’s a position public school leaders are shoved into far too often, and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen this time.
The complaints appearing on social media are that the safety devices and other measures are making students late to class.
This probably is a tempest in a social media teapot, but somebody should state clearly and unequivocally that Galveston ISD leaders were absolutely, inarguably correct in taking steps to keep firearms out of Ball High School.
We’ll be glad to do that.
The school district installed the metal detectors and set up stations where students’ bags are checked after the third time a gun turned up on the campus, 4115 Ave. O, this school year.
That’s at least three times. Who knows how many guns passed though the building without anybody knowing.
Most recently, a student was expelled for a year after taking a gun to campus in December.
Four days after that incident, the district announced plans for boosting police presence and installing metal detectors at a cost of $54,722.
Those three incidents happened in about the first four months of the school year. That’s almost a gun a month.
All that adds up to an intolerable situation demanding action.
Under the system, students go through one entrance in the building and through three different checkpoints with administration every morning.
Some parents have taken to social media saying the new metal detectors force students to crowd outside of the front doors, and one complained her daughter has been tardy every day since the detectors were installed. None of the parents responded to requests for interviews, however.
Superintendent Larry Gibson acknowledged in a Dec. 8 statement that some might “see this as a drastic and negative image for the school district.”
It’s impossible to argue the district overreacted, however.
The new security measures didn’t go into effect after gun one, or gun two, but after gun three.
District officials also say students are not waiting long to get through the detectors and few are tardy because of them.
Although there are influxes of students at the school’s entry, there’s usually no line to get into the building, Ball High School Principal Joseph Pillar said.
“The longest a student may have to wait is three minutes based on arrival time,” Pillar said. “There are a number of students who are arriving late, after 7:25 a.m., which causes them to get tardies.”
The district had been lenient about punishing students for being late as everyone adjusted to the new safety measures, he said.
“I would rather have inconvenience now than have tragedy later because we weren’t proactive enough,” Gibson said last week.
(2) comments
Of course the GCDN defends GISD. However, here’s the actual information from the January agenda:
… Board of Trustees approve the purchase of 5 CEIA OPENGATE Weapons Detection
Systems and associated support from Safeware in an amount not to exceed $87,760 from Bond 2022 funds, as presented.
Did the author ask when metal detectors will be installed in the lower schools? Or do we wait for, ONE, TWO, THREE incidents?
Last, the super is Jerry. Not Larry.
“I would rather have inconvenience now than have tragedy later because we weren’t proactive enough,” Gibson said last week.
Michael, did you ask Larry, Oops,I mean Jerry, Does this apply to all schools or just the high school?
