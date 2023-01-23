Whether they intend it or not, the main thing parents complaining about metal detectors recently installed, and other security steps recently taken, at Ball High School are accomplishing is to a create a damned-if-they-do, damned-if-they-don’t situation for Galveston ISD administrators and elected leaders.

That’s a position public school leaders are shoved into far too often, and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen this time.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

0
1
0
0
0

(2) comments

Laura Addison
Laura Addison

Of course the GCDN defends GISD. However, here’s the actual information from the January agenda:

… Board of Trustees approve the purchase of 5 CEIA OPENGATE Weapons Detection

Systems and associated support from Safeware in an amount not to exceed $87,760 from Bond 2022 funds, as presented.

Did the author ask when metal detectors will be installed in the lower schools? Or do we wait for, ONE, TWO, THREE incidents?

Last, the super is Jerry. Not Larry.

Report Add Reply
Laura Addison
Laura Addison

“I would rather have inconvenience now than have tragedy later because we weren’t proactive enough,” Gibson said last week.

Michael, did you ask Larry, Oops,I mean Jerry, Does this apply to all schools or just the high school?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription