Public art can be a quandary. People love to pause and look at inspiring statues, arresting sculptures or have their photos taken in front of colorful murals. Children and adults tend to be fascinated by creativity, and art can be a catalyst for imagination.
The rub always comes down to who is going to pay for it.
The city of Galveston, looking to build on its vibrant community with arts, is considering how to do that.
The idea of a developer tax for art is not new in Galveston. Brown brought the idea forward five or six years ago.
Brown said the city plans to take the idea to the Cultural Arts Commission for discussion on determining the best approach. The commission would then take a recommendation to the council.
Mixed reviews came from council members. While none outright dismiss the value of public art, there are concerns about the funding source and the need to create a new pot of money. Most initial challenges come from creating a new tax burden on developers.
Councilman Mike Bouvier also thinks the city has plenty of money from hotel occupancy tax, he said earlier this month.
“I don’t know if we have to put that on new construction,” Bouvier said.
Councilwoman Marie Robb said she would support using hotel occupancy tax for public art.
Hotel occupancy tax is the 15 percent fee assessed on all hotel and rental stays on the island. The Park Board of Trustees, which oversees certain aspects of island tourism and collects the tax, reeled in about $30 million last year. However, spending that money is highly restricted to costs that might attract more tourists to the island, including public art.
Additionally, the city gave $1.8 million in hotel tax revenue to more than 20 island nonprofits for the next two fiscal years.
Using hotel taxes to fund a modest community arts program seems reasonable. A new tax on developers, however, is a pill requiring more thought and discussion.
Brown’s inspiration for the fee comes from visits to places such as Denver, which in the ’80s implemented a 1 percent fee on all capital improvement projects.
Denver has collected about $40 million for its public art fund since the program began in 1988, according to Denver Public Art, which manages the city’s more than 400 installations.
Public art can be touchy (pardon the pun). Galveston is a tourist destination known for its historic neighborhoods, architecture and funky island culture. Public art can be a valuable enhancement — as other cities demonstrate.
But public art should always be a complement rather than the star of the community. Committing to such programs requires thoughtful and measured decisions about projects and achieving a developed mission statement to manage the program.
Again, building a better public art funding tool is a worthwhile goal but certainly not a rubber stamp idea.
Art is, famously said, in the eye of the beholder. In this case, exploring the concept of enhanced public art funding is worth fleshing out. The 2 percent fee is arbitrary — it could be 1 percent or less — but a new tax is a new tax. And no one loves a new tax.
It makes much more sense to fully explore how to use hotel tax money already coming into the city to fund public art.
