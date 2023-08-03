The good part about disagreement and debate over potential growth at the Port of Galveston is the port has potential growth to argue about at all.

That wasn’t the case in fairly recent history.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

(1) comment

Charlotte O'rourke

“Whether anybody likes it or not, the port’s fortunes began to turn one October day in 2000 when Carnival Cruise Line’s vessel Celebration made its inaugural voyage from the island, launching what would become — to everyone’s surprise — the port’s most important industry.”

True. but, if the board and community didn’t put money into that endeavor by going after cruise because port business was 98% cargo and ship repair, we wouldn’t have about 1 million cruise passengers annually since 2017. That’s the excuse the port uses for not investing in cargo. Last year the port almost met the passenger record of 2019. Hopefully, this year will surpass the numbers barring a major storm or pandemic or other type event impacting cruising.

But, as a cautionary tale, the port was once heavily dependent on grain and the railroad. The rail to the east end was basically cut to be very limited due to the build out of pier 21, so containers had to be trucked which reduced options and revenues.

When grain/railroad had a good year, things were good. When it was a bad year, major cuts had to be made.

It’s now the same with cruise and the heavy dependence on this one business caused the port to lose - according to the CEO - $58 million. No employee cuts were made even though cruise ports in Florida had layoffs until cruising started again. Pros and cons either way, but definitely a hit on revenues and net operating income in 2020 and 2021. The majority of investment has gone since 2000 to building and upgrading cruise terminals. Del Monte as well as other business has been pushed out for another cruise terminal without knowing the impacts on the Jubilee on traffic or finances for a 4th terminal and without good polices on additional STRs and eroding the community.

I hope thx board invests in cargo facilities as well as cruise. Instead of pushing out the Fruit customer I would have kept them until they could be moved as was originally intended.

I think the port deserves HOT, but not before it undergoes an audit assessment of internal controls which I believe the port strongly lacks and is easily proven by the failure to report $10.7 million FEMA liability and taking both FEMA and insurance money and looking better financially while seeking an unsolicited refinancing in 2021.

Just my … My 2 cents.

