Galveston park board trustees did neither the public, nor the concept of open government, nor themselves any service last week when they took two votes on matters not posted on an agenda for action.

Administrators at the Park Board of Trustees compounded that disservice, especially to their own organization, in their efforts to justify the board’s action.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

1
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

Charlotte O'rourke

Excellent editorial on transparency and the importance of open government.

The Park Board needs to correct its transparency issues which would also reduce public information requests for documentation as the policy discussions would occur openly.

The city as the creator of the Park Board and the elected individuals responsible for Trustee appointments/removals needs to insist that the Park Board Trustees follow the open meetings laws and city charter & ordinances. Failure to take corrective action should result in a complaint to the ethics commission and/or the District Attorney’s office who oversees open meeting complaints and prosecutes violations based on factual information obtained.

