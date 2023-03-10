The Daily News, for fear of seeming self-serving, has until now refrained from commenting about Island Soul, a glossy magazine produced by Galveston’s Park Board of Trustees and subsidized with public money in the form of hotel occupancy tax revenue — that stuff of so much recent controversy.
Two things have changed, and today, we object to the existence of that publicly underwritten competitor to several private publications, including our own Coast Monthly.
Park board officials initially justified getting into the magazine publishing business by arguing they needed a vehicle to reach potential tourists in distant markets. We were not happy about that, but willing to live with it.
Recently, however, the park board has been distributing tax-subsidized Island Soul in this market in direct competition with at least three magazines forced to live or die in the hard reality of the free market.
The park board has been making its government-subsidized magazine available at local hotels, retail shops and public facilities.
Second, it was disclosed at the city council workshop Thursday that Island Soul is not just a break-even proposition for the government but is earning profits in the hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.
Park board leaders assert that's not true. But that could be a semantic quibble about the word "profit" because there certainly seems to be money other than hotel revenue at issue here.
Call it profit or something else; if the park board is generating large amounts of unrestricted money, there are so many problems it’s hard to pick where to start, but here will do.
Such an arrangement seems somewhat akin to money laundering used to convert highly restricted hotel tax revenue into money that’s not restricted at all.
Hotels, for example, collect occupancy tax revenue from their guests and remit that to the park board. The park board uses some of that public money to underwrite the costs for those hotels to advertise in its magazine, which it then delivers to the hotels.
The hotels get cut-rate advertising, and the park board can claim the “profit” from that advertising is not highly restricted occupancy tax revenue but just money that can be spent for anything.
Sweet deal, for a few.
The city argues the park board is generating for its own benefit $400,000 a year or more of unrestricted money through the magazine alone.
The city argues, as park board leaders have, that money generated through the investment of hotel tax money is not restricted and could be put to use for just about anything.
The questions of who should control the money and how it might be spent are interesting, but there are deeper, more fundamental questions.
For example, how could the park board justify making a profit at all on anything? It’s the government.
In fact, park board leaders recently have spent a lot of public money, and publicly funded time and effort, attempting to prove the organization is a governmental entity on some sort of par with the city.
The city should explore the control of the parks board's amassed profit, which reportedly is about $4 million, and how to spend it.
But answer these questions first.
Is the park board running for-profit operations?
If so, why is the government being allowed to use tax dollars as free investment capital to generate profit in direct competition with the private sector?
Aside from its magazine, what else is a profit-maker for the park board? In other words, what other private-sector employers and taxpayers are being forced to compete with the government?
What’s next? A government-subsidized hotel or restaurant?
This whole issue calls into question both the city’s and park board’s stewardship of their authority to impose and collect taxes.
It’s intolerable, and private-sector operators should not tolerate it.
