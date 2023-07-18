In doing so, the city probably has opened that proverbial can of worms.
That’s not to say the city was wrong for going to court in attempt to enforce the rules and laws elected officials have imposed in the name of the people.
It has an absolute, inflexible responsibility to do that.
As we’ve argued many times, failing to equally enforce rules encumbering the honest and law abiding to the benefit of those who don’t play by the rules is among the worst failures the government can achieve.
Taken for now at face value, the city did the right thing.
The can of worms is an inevitable consequence of a place where the state government is openly hostile to local regulation of anything from single-use plastic bags, to fracking rigs and the felling of trees.
State leaders are most hostile to local regulation of any industry well-heeled enough to make campaign contributions to people holding state office, which surely includes the vacation rental industry.
At issue is a lawsuit the city filed Monday in County Court at Law No. 3 against Deborah Durst and her mortgage lender, according to court records.
The petition asserts Durst has operated a vacation rental in the 3500 block of Avenue Q since 2015 and has failed to abide by most of the rules and laws governing rental operations ever since she went into business.
Durst has failed to file required reports and didn’t respond to a request from the city auditor to do so; she hasn’t remitted any hotel occupancy taxes since at least 2019; owes the city unpaid taxes, penalties and interest; and has failed to register the unit and failed to pay the $250 registration fee, according to the city’s petition.
City attorneys argue Durst is subject to a $500 a day fine for every day of operation since 2019 for those failures, according to the court filing
The city is seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent Durst from continuing to benefit from operating an unlicensed short-term rental and “refusing to pay the HOT tax,” according to the court filing.
Timing of the lawsuit hardly seems random.
It came just days after the city and Park Board of Trustees, which is tasked with managing short-term rentals and collecting occupancy tax revenue, launched a program meant to identify rental units attempting to operate outside the rules.
Part of the stepped-up enforcement is a new software package that scours booking sites such as VRBO and Airbnb for unregistered units, which very likely aren’t remitting the tax money.
The city identified Durst’s rental unit through the software, officials said.
A lot is at stake in this litigation, and it’s not just fairly big amounts of tax money, fees, fines and penalties.
Galveston’s whole regulation system is built on a foundation that’s less than absolutely solid. The weakness is not in the system. It’s a good system, driven primarily by the best among operators in the industry.
The weakness lies in the state’s hostility to local control of anything, no matter how reasonable and well-crafted.
Because of that, Galveston’s whole regulatory system also might be at stake if the industry pushes back.
