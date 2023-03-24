The Galveston City Council vote Thursday narrowly approving a contract with the Park Board of Trustees is bound to be an improvement but is far from the last word on questions about the board’s money-making efforts, especially those in competition with the private sector.
If the park board trustees approve the contract, as administrators predict, it will codify how hotel occupancy tax revenue will be managed through the end of this fiscal year.
All of it will be subject to renegotiation between now and Sept. 30, when the fiscal year ends.
The vote came after months of debate over more than $16 million collected each year from people staying in island hotels and vacation rentals, as well as over the general relationship between the city and the park board, which manages some aspects of island tourism.
That debate often was marked by rancor, but leaders on both sides struck conciliatory notes this week. The contract could signal an improvement in the relationship between the entities, Mayor Craig Brown said.
The vote was 4-3 in favor, however, which is the narrowest possible margin for a motion to pass, and portends more debate and more questioning in months to come. At least some of that is certainly called for.
Among other things, the contract stipulates the two groups will evenly split money derived from such things as selling advertising and sponsorships, which both groups agree falls outside the spending limitations spelled out in state law for hotel occupancy tax revenue.
The contract stipulates money generated by the expenditure of hotel occupancy tax revenue will be classified as unrestricted funds, which the two groups will split 50/50.
That “unrestricted” money can be spent on a wider variety of things and became a point of contention between the city and park board.
Several times during the discussion leading up to Thursday’s vote, the attorney representing the park board argued its ability to earn unrestricted money was necessary to maintain its “incentive” to perform the job it was created to do.
That was an odd position for the government to take and one that caused some backlash among city council members.
District 2 Councilman William Schuster, who voted against the contract, asked why serving the residents of Galveston wasn’t incentive enough for the park board to do its job.
That’s a reasonable question that Park Board CEO Kelly de Schaun answered like this:
“Creating independently generated revenue streams allows the institution to contribute to the city’s general fund outside of the confines of hotel occupancy tax restrictions, as well as deploy the funds in times of contingency, like a hurricane,” de Schaun said.
“Governments don’t survive exclusively on tax revenues, and generating and diversifying revenue streams is a goal of every government.
“Every government creates and sells something whether it be water, trash services, leasing space, event fees, municipal bonds and advertising.”
Most of those services are not much like anything free-market operations offer, however, and the list could have included police, fire and EMS services.
And the issue here isn’t exclusively charging for services, which all governments do. The issue also is whether those services are essential or at least highly desired by the payers, how much the government is charging for those services and whether the purpose of the charge is to merely help offset the cost to the taxpayer or to create profit.
One upside of the discussion playing over the past few months has been to illuminate some of those questions. And while the vote Thursday was an advancement, it was more of a beginning of some serious questioning than the end of it.
