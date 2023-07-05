Ceremonies to swear in newly elected or appointed local officials seldom rise to more than a passing note.
They’re important symbolically to recognize that once again people have stepped up to serve in posts that are almost always thankless and frequently worse.
Sometimes, however, they offer much more than that — as when whole new city councils take office.
The ceremony scheduled for today to swear in five new members to Galveston’s nine-member Park Board of Trustees falls among the latter.
In that is an opportunity to mend fences between two of the most important groups in the city — the council and the board charged with managing numerous aspects of the island’s vital tourism industry.
Each of those should do everything in its power to avoid squandering that opportunity; too much is at stake to do otherwise.
The two for months had been in conflict that came to resemble a grudge match marked by unnecessarily inflammatory rhetoric — “war on tourism” comes to mind — and defensiveness; it got, or at least came to appear, personal.
And humans being who they are, it’s possible personality was part of the problem.
Whatever the problem was, though, this is the time to correct it.
Just as an aside, the executive session discussion new park board trustees plan today about transferring $695,000 or so in short-term rental fees to the city is an example of setting off in the wrong direction.
The board justifies retreating behind closed doors, out of public view, to talk about the public's money by citing an exception in the Texas Public Meetings Act that allows private consultation with an attorney.
That’s one of the most commonly misused exceptions in the law and the park board has been a frequent misuser of it.
It might be technically legal to use that exemption in this case, although we argue it’s not simply because it’s not necessary.
For that exemption to be necessary and appropriate there must be a legal adversary who would benefit from knowing the board’s strategy and weaknesses in ways that would harm the public’s interest.
Who’s the adversary on this issue? The city council that just appointed five of the nine board members? The public itself?
Those are the only apparent possibilities, and neither is suited for the role.
If the board wants to get off on the right path, the one that leads to an improved relationship with the city and better adherence to the best practices of government transparency, it must hold that deliberation in open session or not at all.
A more important step for the new board would be to acknowledge that at least some of what city leaders are attempting to do is necessary and appropriate — not a war on anything.
It seems to us that the issue, which city leaders haven’t articulated very well, is this:
How much of the vast amount of hotel tax revenue pouring into Galveston does the park board need to accomplish its various missions in the exemplary manner all agree it has achieved in the recent past?
Almost certainly, that amount is less than all of the vast amount of hotel tax revenue pouring into Galveston.
The question then is what can be done with the rest of that money to benefit the residents of Galveston who live every day with the bad side-effects of a booming tourism industry?
That’s not a “money grab.” It’s a good question, necessary and appropriate, and one the park board should willingly engage in answering.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.