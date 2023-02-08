It’s good to see the dangerous drug fentanyl getting due attention from people across our community. So lethal that a few shakes of a salt shaker can kill you. Fentanyl is increasingly finding its way into the local drug scene with alarming speed.
The Daily News has reported that Galveston County in 2020 had the second-highest per-capita rate of drug overdose deaths in Texas, roughly 200 for every 100,000 people, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
This week came news the University of Texas Medical Branch is helping local school districts obtain written physician’s orders for Narcan, a lifesaving drug, providing an extra layer of protection in the case of overdoses on campuses.
“When there are opportunities to contribute to improving the health care of our communities and the safety of our children, that is always going to be high on our list,” Vicente Resto, a doctor with the medical branch, said Monday.
In addition to these important steps, state Sen. Mayes Middleton and Rep. Terri Leo-Smith are pushing for changes in Texas law regulating testing strips, which are classified as drug paraphernalia.
Their legislation would make possession of those strips legal and help Texans detect fentanyl in things such as counterfeit pharmaceuticals, as well as heroin and cocaine.
Middleton is a co-sponsor of the Senate bill, and Leo-Wilson introduced a companion bill in the House. These are courageous steps toward responding to the growing crisis in their home districts.
Texans are dying from fentanyl at an alarming rate, and experts warn it’s everywhere.
The synthetic opioid is cheap and easy to produce and transport. It allows drug cartels to fatten their profits by cutting back on more expensive natural opioids and to target new victims by mocking their products up to look like pharmaceuticals popular among young people.
On Monday, three Carrollton-Farmers Branch school district students in Dallas were reported dead, and six others were hospitalized in a string of fentanyl-related overdoses, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Getting physician’s orders into the hands of local school administrators is essential to help prevent children from dying because what they thought was bootleg Adderall or Xanax was really fentanyl.
“It is a different type of prescription,” Denise Wilkes, clinical professor in the department of anesthesiology at the medical branch, told The Daily News about the physician’s orders.
“Most are used to prescribe it to an individual. This is a standing order for medication. You also need to have a licensed pharmacist that can dispense a standing order. It has a few more hurdles than your standard prescription.”
Galveston Independent School District officials have been carrying Narcan since Jan. 6, when its police department received its first shipment, Josette Rivas, chief of police for the school district, said.
Dickinson and Texas City Independent School Districts school nurses have, within the past week, been provided with written physician’s orders to provide and administer Narcan to students. Similarly, Hitchcock and Friendswood Independent School Districts police officers carry Narcan, officials said.
But not all schools are in a position to address on-campus incidents.
“Clear Creek Independent School District does not have Narcan and is only currently researching the topic at a department level,” Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman for the district, said.
“We do recognize that this is a dangerous trend in the area. Any decision would be made by the superintendent and the school board.”
The tools to fight fentanyl must be widely available across schools and the general public. The danger is not isolated to chronic drug users but increasingly to casual users.
Let’s call this a good start. Our community should be proud of the level of response across local and state levels in a relatively short time. Of course, more work is to be done.
But it is only through broad community actions we can save lives. And that, regardless of one’s opinion of drug use, is the right side to be on in this deadly equation.
