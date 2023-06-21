There must be some middle ground between controlling such public commentary, limiting it in reasonable ways and this proposal — an outright ban. A ban, to be voted on in today’s meeting, is what the resolution proposes.
The city council has a legitimate interest in streamlining its meetings and in eliminating misuse of the public comment portions of the meeting. Misuse includes lengthy filibusters by some and the use of the time for personal financial gain.
But, and this is an important point, comments from the public are by definition troublesome, vexing and often a pain in the backside.
Democracy is not for the faint of heart. There are few places in America where that is truer than Galveston. The city is unique, an island in the Gulf of Mexico where local politics has long been a blood sport. It’s a part of the island’s history, perhaps part of its DNA.
Islanders are an obstreperous lot, hard to lead, opinionated and outspoken.
The proposal would not ban all public comment, only comment on issues not included in the regular agenda of the meeting. The city council, in its resolution, argues such commentary no longer is necessary partly because of modern communications technology — social media platforms and email.
So now, public discussion and debate are obsolete owing to the invention of social media?
That’s shallow thinking, and it reflects a dangerous trend toward the belief that if a thing does not happen on the internet, it doesn’t happen at all. Many reasonably intelligent people these days stay off social media because they see it as causing social damage, not social gain.
The real world of people, streets, potholes, noisy neighbors, barking dogs, human joy and misery, complaints and praise still exists — with all its vexations. That real-world demands discussion and, more than that, discussion in a robust public forum available to all. Social media alone and private emails just won’t cut it.
So, if the city council finds such commentary troublesome, it should look for the middle ground.
Examples: Limit the number of commenters in each meeting. Produce guidelines on acceptable content and what is not, such as comments aimed at personal financial gain. More strictly limit the time allotted for such comments. Perhaps create a separate forum for public commentary outside regular meetings, to be recorded and rebroadcast regularly on the city’s cable television channel.
These days, there is a disturbing trend to retreat to the sterile and less public forum of internet dialogue. That is troubling to many because it cuts down on the free interchange of ideas. Dialogue, not monologue, often leads to better solutions.
Former council member Jackie Cole said it well:
“You can write to the city council, but the rest of the community wouldn’t know what complaint was made … They (council members) now view the community as the pesky public, who they wouldn’t have time for.”
The council should consider it a primary duty to find a way to make time for public comment that is both unrestrained and robust.
• Dolph Tillotson
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
Great editorial. I hope 4 votes listen.
