Galveston City Council should table and re-think a proposal to ban public comment on non-agenda items at its regular meetings.

There must be some middle ground between controlling such public commentary, limiting it in reasonable ways and this proposal — an outright ban. A ban, to be voted on in today’s meeting, is what the resolution proposes.

Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.

Great editorial. I hope 4 votes listen.

