Members of the council voted unanimously last week not to revoke citizens’ right to address the city’s governing body on items not listed on the agenda. What remains to be determined now is where, when and how city council will change the present policy.
A proposal to ban such orations was on the agenda last week. Council members said they thought it was necessary to reduce the length of such speechifying, streamlining the meetings and, finally, doing away with blatant self-promotion for financial gain.
All three goals actually are worthwhile, but the newspaper (and many others) responded to last week’s proposal banning such speeches as the council’s going overboard.
There’s got to be a middle ground, many said, and the council listened.
So, here are a few suggestions:
First, enforce the rules in place now.
City Council’s policy manual states current guidelines on speaking to council as follows:
“Upon submitting a written request before the beginning of a City Council meeting, members of the public shall be allowed to address Council on non-agenda items. Each member of the public shall be allowed to speak for a maximum of three minutes regardless of the number of non-agenda items the person wishes to address.”
Enforcement of the three-minute rule currently is a muddle. As such addresses extend beyond three minutes, as they often do, the city shuts down the microphone for broadcast over the city’s cable channel. However, the speaker is allowed to continue talking in the live meeting. City Council should cut speakers off at three minutes, period.
Here are few other suggestions to streamline meetings:
• Continue to allow the three-minutes of talk on non-agenda items. But, as we said, actually enforce the three-minute rule.
• Require speakers to register to address city council in writing at least 48 hours before each meeting. If total requests for speaking time exceed one hour, move last-received requests to the council’s next meeting.
• Allow each speaker to discuss one issue and one issue only.
• Pass an adjunct resolution to these changes banning use of the time before the city council for personal or financial self-promotion.
Galveston City Council meetings have seemed at times in the past something of a free-for-all – stormy debates on a wide range of topics. And, yes, sometimes the meetings have run long, gotten loud and resolved little.
However, all this hubbub has been a part of the island’s rich tradition of taking local politics seriously, which is a good thing. For some on the island, such free-range speech is an important part of life here.
We believe there is a middle ground between no restraint at all and some rules and restraint. We commend the city council because last week it acted calmly to create a way to find that middle ground. That’s in the public’s interest, and the action honors Galveston’s best traditions of sensible government.
