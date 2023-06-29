Galveston city council late next month will face a tough decision about whether to grant a permit extension for a $100 million condominium project developers want to build near the west end of the seawall.
That will be a tough political decision because granting the extension would require a voting counter to a Planning Commission recommendation to deny the extension request by Satya, a privately held, Houston-based commercial real estate consulting firm.
It’s also a tough financial decision because not granting the request might sink a project that would add about $100 million to the city’s tax base.
We argue in this case the council should put the financial benefit of adding a huge amount to the tax base above the small environmental cost one more condo tower on that section of the beach might present.
The 10-story Tiara on the Beach, 10525 San Luis Pass Road, would be the first high-rise development built on the island in about 15 years.
The 63-unit tower, where prices are expected to start at $1 million, was scheduled to be complete in 2025.
Developers, however, moved that date back to 2027 and still need approval of a planned-unit development extension the city council is set to vote on in July.
But developers hit another roadblock at a planning commission meeting on June 20, when commissioners voted 4-2 to deny the extension.
The application requires developers to obtain a construction permit by Aug. 26, but the company won’t be able to meet that deadline and asked to move it back to December 2024, according to city staff.
Developers asked to move the construction completion date to Dec. 31, 2027.
The city council in 2021 approved the initial planned-unit development, which gave developers two years to get a permit for construction, Steven Biegel, project architect, said.
“We’ve encountered a couple of issues, including the beach nourishment project, which had to be completed before we proceed,” Biegel said
“These delays have pushed us back in schedule.”
June 20 was the planning commission’s second time denying the project.
“My logic this time around was this project has fallen,” Commissioner Jeffery Hill, who voted against the project both times, said.
“They have not justified their beachfront construction permit.
“I think it’s simply an irresponsible act, knowing what we know about the high rises on the west beach and what’s happening to them.”
Hill was referring to erosion undermining the Riviera Condos and West Beach Grand condos.
“You’re going to put another one up?” Hill said. “I think it’s just irresponsible.”
Beach-front development always has been controversial in Galveston, and should be. We all have social, economic and environmental stakes in protecting the island’s natural assets.
And there’s a well-organized and vocal constituency of people generally opposed to any beach-front development.
Its members frequently are right in their opposition and council members risk political consequences any time they act counter to that opposition, whether it’s right or wrong.
Council members must weigh each case in context, however, and a legitimate part of the context here is the money.
The city is in a financial hurt for numerous reasons including state-mandated revenue caps and ballooning public safety costs.
Can Galveston afford to spike a project that would add $100 million or so in taxable value on a relatively small footprint in an area where condo towers already exist?
We don’t see that it can. The council should ignore the Planning Commission and approve the extension.
