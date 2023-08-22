Whatever the merits and risks of pursuing a deal with Flock Safety, a purveyor of surveillance cameras and related services, Galveston City Council has no option but to defer voting Thursday and allow a public vetting of the idea.
Whether City Attorney Don Glywasky is absolutely right or not matters little at this point.
He’s the city’s chief legal counsel and the city council can’t reasonably ignore him.
Recall, for example, when the city wanted to move $14 million in hotel tax money from Park Board accounts to its own.
City leaders relied exclusively on Glywasky’s interpretation of numerous complex laws and agreements to provide the legal mandate to move that money.
What can the council do now — claim its city attorney can’t read a simple memorandum of understanding and come up with legitimate objections?
There’s also a problem with the sudden urgency to get this deal done.
Galveston’s police union issued a statement Monday that “Glywasky has blocked the utilization of this investigative tool for nearly two years … .”
If this has been a topic of discussion for two years, why didn’t anybody know about it, why is the council so uninformed as to be unable to comment about it and what’s the hurry now?
The fact is, the residents of Galveston have a right to weigh in on whether they want their money devoted to, perhaps, expanding a national surveillance apparatus.
Maybe they do and maybe they don’t, but they have a right to be fully informed before their elected leaders act in their names; they haven’t been fully informed yet and they won’t be by Thursday night.
The police union also asserted the “only people it appears would have an issue with Flock are everyday criminals and City Attorney Don Glywasky.”
That’s an odd assessment of the civil libertarian bent among some Americans, perhaps a dwindling few, but still enough to matter.
Many Americans who still hold to the concept of keeping the government out of their business might want at least to be assured that the benefit of systems like this are worth the compromise inherent in them.
No one need be a criminal, not yet anyway, to hold that opinion just as a matter of principle.
And the statement was just wrong, as far as we can tell.
One unfortunate thing about Glywasky’s objection was he mentioned links to China and its alleged habit of mining data about people in foreign lands.
That sent ardent ideologues into their bunkers left and right to attack or defend the idea until their cold, dead fingers are pried from around it.
There’s no need to erect a Chinese bogeyman, though. Our governments have proven often enough they’re willing to intrude into the lives of citizens just as far as we’ll let them.
Nor are skeptics all MAGA nuts out to get “China Joe.”
There’s nothing wrong, and everything right and as American as apple pie about questioning every intrusion and forcing the government to prove the benefits outweigh the costs.
And financial cost also is an issue. What will the system cost and from where will the money come?
We know Pirates Beach in 2018 spent $70,000 for 21 Flock cameras, but there’s been no discussion or documentation about the cost to install them in the city. That also needs a public vetting.
Perhaps this would be a good deal for Galveston. If it is, it’ll be a good deal next week or next month after the council has informed itself and performed its duty to fully inform the taxpaying public.
