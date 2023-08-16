If someone had asked before last week which intersections in Galveston are most dangerous, we would have had a guess.
The guess would have been that, in general, Galveston’s avenues O and P are the most dangerous. Those two streets are the island’s main east-west, one-way thoroughfares. Avenue O runs east to west; Avenue P runs west to east.
Sure enough, a study by the city of Galveston reports that seven of the city’s top 10 most dangerous intersections are on Avenues O and P. Using that knowledge, the city has set a June 2025 deadline to build a safety plan.
Why would it take nearly two years to respond to a fairly straightforward set of traffic problems?
Island drivers have learned that when Broadway and Seawall Boulevard are jammed with tourist traffic, the two avenues, O and P, are a good choice. Just set your speed at 30 mph, and one normally may drive most of the length of O and P without a stop.
At least that’s the way it’s supposed to work, and sometimes it actually does work that way. (Note: This is the information we rarely share with tourists or newcomers.)
However, beware! The two avenues are wreck magnets.
On westbound Avenue O, the most dangerous intersections are at 51st, 39th, 33rd and 25th streets. On eastbound Avenue P, the danger points are at 33rd, 25th and 21st streets.
For the record, the other three most dangerous intersections are in central Galveston, as well, at 69th Street and Jones Drive; at Market and 29th Street; and at Avenue Q and 29th Street.
Most of the crashes on Avenue O and P are at two-way stop intersections. Motorists approach from the north or south and sometimes blow through the stop signs at O or P. Clearly, the city’s safety strategy must involve better management of those intersections at the two-way stop locations.
There are many steps the city can take. Such as:
• Installing flashing stop signs, and better traffic warning signs generally, at the two-way stops on those busy intersections. Some motorists, especially those not familiar with island traffic, simply don’t see the stop signs.
• Consider raising the most dangerous intersections. That’s a technique other cities have employed at danger points.
• Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the city should increase police patrols at these intersections. Warning and ticketing offenders is one proven way to increase awareness of the danger to drivers.
The city has secured a grant of $320,000 from the Federal Highway Administration to plan for better traffic safety.
Preliminary studies demonstrate that the problem of traffic safety in Galveston is very real. The study reported that 8,890 crashes occurred between 2016 and 2020, killing 50 people and injuring 191.
It’s certainly true that the island needs such a safety plan. What’s not as clear is why it should take so long. The city should set a more aggressive deadline to complete this important work and get on with it.
• Dolph Tillotson
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
We explore 3 main chambers inside the Galveston Scottish Rite. The Library, The Lodge Room, and the 1929 Vaudeville Theater. The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite is a centuries-old, global fraternity founded on principles of Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth.
(1) comment
Flashing stop signs work well, in my experience. Driving through Galveston intersections is a crap shoot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.