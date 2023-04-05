Congratulations are in order — Galveston has pulled off another successful event. This time, it was the first-ever Galveston Steampunk Festival.
Among the reasons, Galveston Steampunk Festival deserves special accolades, in particular, is its ability to turn a rather niche genre into an event with mass appeal.
Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction, one that combines futuristic technology with the aesthetics of industrial steam-powered machinery and the Victorian era — think along the lines of the submarine from Jules Verne’s “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seas” or H.G. Wells’ “The Time Machine,” and you’re on the right track.
One particularly notable element of the festival was the costuming — style and fashion are a huge part of the subculture, and some of the outfits this weekend undoubtedly took a great deal of planning and creativity. If you missed it, photos of the festival and the inventive and imaginative ensembles people wore can be seen at GalvNews.com.
The first of perhaps many more festivals, the event was a big draw, especially for diehard fans from far and wide.
“What we’re very pleased about is that the majority of people who are attending are coming out of town and out of state because it’s a unique festival,” said Mary Jo Naschke, representative of the Galveston Railroad Museum and lead marketer of the Galveston Steampunk Festival. More than 1,500 people attended the festival, a pretty good number for a debut event.
Integrating a steampunk fest with the Galveston Railroad Museum was another smart move by planners. Taking an establishment already in Galveston and pairing it with a growing culture guaranteed benefits for both parties.
Not only that, but the railroad museum is the perfect location: “The extensive history of mechanical innovation displayed at the Galveston Railroad Museum embodies the steampunk spirit,” according to the festival’s website.
And even though steampunk has its specific fans, there was plenty to see and experience for someone with less knowledge of the style, too. Events included historical and ghost tours, author panels and poetry readings, performances by fire and silk dancers, blacksmith demonstrations and more. For a place like Galveston, which prides itself on its historical prominence, a festival celebrating history — with a little science fantasy thrown in for good measure — is an ideal candidate.
The success of such a unique event, especially on its launch, is worth mentioning and praising. Galveston prides itself on being a community where everyone can find something, and continuing to grow in that scope is a boon. Hopefully, next year the Galveston Steampunk Festival can start to be annual.
