Reedy Chapel recieves grant

Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 2015 Broadway in Galveston, is one of 35 historic Black churches receiving a piece of a $4 million grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News file photo

News that Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church was awarded $100,000 by the National Trust’s African American Cultural Heritage Fund is excellent for our community.

As The Daily News reported, the 174-year-old church is an essential beacon for people interested in the history of Galveston and those interested in the history of Black Americans here and elsewhere.

