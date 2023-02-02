Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 2015 Broadway in Galveston, is one of 35 historic Black churches receiving a piece of a $4 million grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.
News that Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church was awarded $100,000 by the National Trust’s African American Cultural Heritage Fund is excellent for our community.
As The Daily News reported, the 174-year-old church is an essential beacon for people interested in the history of Galveston and those interested in the history of Black Americans here and elsewhere.
The grant is part of the Preserving Black Churches program, which has invested more than $20 million to help historic Black churches and congregations reimagine, redesign and redeploy historic preservation to address the institutions’ needs and the cultural assets and stories they steward.
Galveston is deep in significant and meaningful history — and Reedy Chapel AME rightfully sits at the table.
The congregation traces its origins to 1848, when enslaved people met for outdoor services. In 1863, Anglo Methodists constructed a chapel for their slaves to use; after emancipation, it became home to the African Methodist Episcopal Church, one of the first AME churches in Texas. According to the church, the current building dated to 1886 and survived the 1900 Storm.
Reedy Chapel was one of the first places General Order No. 3 was read, declaring that enslaved people were emancipated, now celebrated as a national holiday known as Juneteenth. Church trustee Sharon Batiste Gillins said Reedy has become a place for visitors to experience where the holiday truly began. The church is celebrating its 174th year of operation.
The grant money will go toward needed updates and repairs on the facility. A new roof, masonry repairs, water sealing and protecting the chapel’s stained-glass windows are near the top of the list.
“These projects were chosen because they will improve the sanctuary’s coastal resilience and will help mitigate the effects of repeated rounds of damage caused by coastal storms,” Gillins said. “It’s part of an ongoing effort to repair the 1895 structure that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.”
Americans celebrate Black History Month in February. The foundation’s award is both timely and appreciated. For those of us living in a region where many important Texas stories began, identifying, celebrating and maintaining the facts and symbols is important.
Additionally, the award is even more meaningful for the community living, and congregation worshiping, in the city and a church where Juneteenth’s founding actions occurred.
But let’s not simply dwell on the history but consider the positive boost to the current and future members of Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. While the living body of the church provides each Texan with a powerful reminder of a difficult journey, we should allow recognizing the grant ensures new and possibly great work will be done in years and generations to come.
We applaud the National Trust’s African American Cultural Heritage Fund for making a meaningful investment in the past, present and future of one of our historically important symbols. Credit is also due to the church’s leadership in engaging and entering a highly competitive selection process.
The trust’s investment in Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church ensures another significant element of our shared history will be here for future generations.
