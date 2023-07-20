Although weather correspondent Stan Blazyk reported Wednesday we might get a little relief from the sledgehammer heat and humidity early next week, we’re looking at another hot, muggy weekend and a long, hot summer.
The good news is, we’ve got lots of places to seek our own relief. Ensuring that good news doesn’t turn bad requires care, however.
The Daily News has expended a lot of ink and paper over the years warning people about the risks inherent in the Gulf of Mexico and the bays and how to more safely enjoy them.
All that is as true now as ever, but the death on July 2 of Paris, Texas, resident Asher Rayburn serves as a reminder about the risk swimming pools present, especially to young children, and the importance of competency in the water.
Last year, four children drowned in Galveston County pools, the most since 2014.
Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 5 years old and the second leading cause of death for children ages 5 to 14, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There are several commonsense ways to keep children safer in pools, experts recently told a Daily News reporter.
Those include good fencing around pools, secure gates, close supervision of children and floatation devices.
But perhaps the best hedge against tragedy is to teach children to swim, according to several sources.
Knowing how to swim is an essential skill to avoid drowning, Karen Pounds, of the American Red Cross Houston, said.
“Learning to swim and knowing your abilities is a big factor in preventing drownings,” Pound said.
That was a common theme among the sources.
“Learning to swim is one of the biggest factors in preventing drowning,” said Stormy Smith, the aquatics manager at Galveston’s Lasker Pool, 2016 43rd St.
“These skills are especially important living near the water. Swimming is also a fun activity, and I recommend parents introduce kids to the water as early as possible.
“The longer you wait, the harder it is.”
Swimming lessons are offered throughout the county, in Texas City, Friendswood, League City and Galveston.
The Matthew T. Doyle Natatorium, 1900 Fifth Ave. in Texas City, is in the middle of its third session of the summer at the Lowry pool, with classes for “water babies,” beginners and intermediate swimmers.
Friendswood’s fourth session begins Tuesday and runs through July 28, with classes offered in the morning and evening. Lessons are available for swimmers in five levels, an adult academy for those ages 13 and older and private lessons.
League City offers swim lessons during the spring, summer and fall. The lessons cover swimmers who are beginners
So, if you have children and are looking for a good way to beat the summer heat, consider getting them to swimming lessons.
