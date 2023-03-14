Speeding in school zones is back in the news.
Last week, Galveston school district community members advocated for more ticketing in school zones after seeing speeding and reckless driving become common during drop-off and pick-up hours.
“Every day I wait for my son to get off the bus, and I see vehicles speed through our school zones at the different schools,” Brooke Lister, a parent and teacher at Weis Middle School in Galveston, said.
“I not only witness this when I wait for my son to get off of the bus, but I also see it when I drive through other school zones,” she said.
Most people would agree speeding or driving recklessly through a school zone is dangerous. But still, many do.
We live in a world of constant distraction. From people looking at their phones while driving to trying to keep an eye out for other vehicles, some drivers live in a cocoon of isolation. As a result, flashing yellow lights and signage often never have a chance.
Between 2011 and 2021, more than 1,000 fatalities occurred — an average of 113 a year.
Furthermore, more than 25,000 children are injured annually walking home from school because of speeding vehicles. The risk is real.
While the need is obvious, solutions are challenging.
Generally, school administration officials and safety officers are not permitted to issue speeding citations, a responsibility left to the police. But therein lies an issue of resourcing. The how and when to deploy traffic patrols to run radar and provide a visual incentive for drivers to slow down.
There also can be financial costs for speeding through a school zone. In Galveston, the cost for a speeding violation of 10 mph over the limit will run the driver nearly $250 in fines and court fees.
Let’s remember, however, this is not strictly a Galveston problem. Instead, this is the feedback from yet another community concerned for the safety of its student. Similar concerns can come next week from Texas City or Santa Fe ISD; or maybe League City parents will raise their voices.
The one constant, however, is speeding and distracted driving in a school zone is a chronic problem nearly everywhere schools exist.
And if simply by the act of someone reading this editorial, one fewer child is injured or killed, then this space was not wasted.
• Leonard Woolsey
Leonard Woolsey: 409-683-5207; leonard.woolsey@galvnews.com
President & Publisher
