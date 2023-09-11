Monday marked 22 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks killed more than 3,000 people and shook the nation to its core.
The attacks stripped away a sense of security Americans had enjoyed for most of the nation’s existence — the notion we were untouchable within our own borders.
Even Pearl Harbor, which also was a hard lesson about vulnerability, played out far from most of our homes. We fought a great war beginning with that attack, like the one before it and those since, without most Americans ever having to see the death and destruction.
The attacks in New York and Washington, D.C., brought the truth about planned, organized mass violence home in an inescapable way.
Like all watershed events, the attacks inspired examples of the best and worst aspects of our character.
We should take a minute today to look for lessons in how we reacted; to consider which of the responses were driven by the best of our character and which by the worst.
We should remember the firefighters, medics and police who ran toward the smoke and fire. In New York, at least 412 of them gave their lives in attempt to uphold their duties to protect and serve. That count includes 343 firefighters and 60 police officers.
Every time somebody tries to sell the false idea that police in general are enemies of the people, we should recall those 60.
Ordinary citizens also died attempting to help others. They’d sworn no oaths and could have looked out for just themselves.
Instead, they put themselves at risk to help others. These were examples of the strong helping the weak, the sound helping the injured and of the altruism fundamental to the American spirit.
The attacks also inspired the worst in some people, who let fear lead them into xenophobia and made them willing to trade basic civil liberties for a government chit purporting to guarantee their personal safety.
The Sept. 11 attacks led to one of the most pervasive and invasive expansions of the national security apparatus in our nation’s history.
Interestingly, some of the same people who saw existential threats to liberty in mask and vaccine mandates fully supported the warrantless wiretapping, rendition, domestic surveillance, no-fly lists and attacks on free speech allowed under the Patriot Act and other post-9/11 laws.
The delusion that government action against civil liberties is acceptable when it’s applied to some group of “others” is among the worst aspects of our national character.
That tolerance is delusional because the erosion eventually will get to us all if allowed to go unchallenged.
Meanwhile, the instinct to seek safety or salvation by restricting basic freedoms is something all governments and parties have in common.
Both parties fell in lock-step behind the Patriot Act, for example.
The left’s rhetoric about banning types of firearms and accessories and its push to control language and, by extension, thought in the culture war over gender is another.
Those are no more repellant, however, to people committed to civil liberties than the right’s assault on reproductive rights, or the right to read widely — also at its core an assault on the freedom to think — and the freedom of people to choose for themselves who they love.
All are applications of government power against personal freedom and open to the same criticisms about overreach in service of a political base.
The 2001 attacks weren’t motivated by political ideology or ambition or even by religion in the broad sense but by a narrow religious fundamentalism inherently opposed to any kind of secular human progress.
Our own homegrown analogs of that fundamentalism are alive and well and seem, especially recently, to be ascendant.
Today, we should remember and honor the dead of 9/11 but not fail to face the lessons that day tried to teach about the best and worst of our nature.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.